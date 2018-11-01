After the Post Register’s endorsement of Senator Hill, I felt the need to add more to their short description of my race for District 34. I knew going into my interview that Senator Hill would be the pick. He is the President Pro Temp of the Senate and respected all over Idaho.
The Post Register has been in my opinion has been extremely fair to me and I have no complaints about my coverage. But, I would like to add a little more about why I decided to run for office.
While it is true I want to make my son proud of what I am doing. There is a lot more to my campaign than that. I have been involved with my son’s education from the start. While he was in the Head Start program I was a parent representative. Then when he started elementary school I would help out from time to time in the classroom. That started me thinking about how lucky my son has been with the early education programs he has had. My son is special to me but, what about the other children?
It’s not fair to only select a few kids for these programs. If elected I want to push to ensure every student in Idaho has all the tools and support to be successful as an adult. So, if it wasn’t for my son I would not have been exposed to the challenges other parents face when it comes to education.
Another thing I would like to highlight is my recovery from my spinal injuries. I haven’t recovered. I still have weekly doctor’s appointments and many procedures every few months to manage the pain. At some point, I will need my hip replaced as well. Running for office hasn’t helped this either.
It’s not fun to have chronic pain. So, why am I mentioning this?
I may not have the experience like my opponent. But, it shows that I am determined to make a difference. My body is saying stop and my mind is saying you have to keep moving. If elected I will use the same determination in Boise to make a difference in District 34. I have fought to keep moving and get my message out there to as many people as I can.
I am not running for or against any party. I am running for our community. If sacrificing my body for the greater good of Idaho is the price, I will gladly pay it. That is the comment I have for you and the great State of Idaho.