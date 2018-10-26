I am of course disappointed and I must respect the editorial board’s decision to support Dave Lent. However, I must respectfully disagree. The Post Register always claims to be for better government, better schools, etc. I don’t think this endorsement reflects that posture.
What does Dave bring to the table? From his campaign information and endorsement: He’s been part of Idaho’s/Idaho Falls’ educational leadership for 12 years; he’s promised to not override voters on Prop. 2; and he’s promised to not “toss red meat.”
May I ask/observe:
1. After 12 years as a school board member, is Dave willing to be held accountable for the current state of Idaho’s education? Idaho’s schools are ranked 48th, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled the legislature doesn’t meet its constitutional mandate relative to education, and no Idaho Falls schools are ranked in the top 10 of Idaho schools.
My involvement in education has been at the grass-roots level. I earned a master’s degree and PhD from the University of Idaho. I’ve been adjunct faculty at Utah State University and a research associate at the Boise State University. I have mentored elementary, junior high and graduate students, and I’ve help raise three very smart, college-educated daughters. I am now ready to tackle the stagnant educational bureaucracy in Boise; not as an insider, but as a grass-roots activist.
2. Dave promises to honor the peoples’ vote on Prop 2 — who doesn’t? Maybe the Republican Party that recently promised to overturn Prop 2 — the only party to actually overturn an Idaho citizen’s initiative multiple times? But, the real question is if he truly cares about Idahoans, why hasn’t he been working with us to pass Prop 2?
3. Dave promises to compromise and collaborate? Maybe, but I haven’t seen that outside of the realm of education.
What I do know is that as a veteran, and I’ve been trained to lead. As an INL advisory scientist, I learned how to analyze and solve tough problems. As a nationally recognized expert in water, energy and natural resources, I know how to sustainably manage our resources. As a life-long student and educator, I know how to improve our educational system. Coming from a family that lived through unforeseen catastrophic medical costs, I understand the need for a good health care system. In short, I have the knowledge and experience required to lead the changes needed in Idaho’s government.
I respect Dave Lent. however, Republicans have had exclusive control of the legislature for the past 60 years, and they have left us in danger of becoming the first generation of Idahoans to leave our children worse off than their parents. This is unacceptable.
Some say the definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results. It seems that the Post Register’s wholesale endorsement for maintaining the status quo — a Republican monopoly in the state legislature — and then expecting better results might just be the very definition of insanity. Idaho needs change.