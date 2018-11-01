When I picked up the Post Register a few days ago and read the endorsement of my opponent, my heart immediately went out to the volunteers who have worked tirelessly on a campaign with energy, vision, and promise for all Idahoans.
But my concern quickly shifted to the desperately underrepresented in Idaho. The Pat Tucker for Idaho campaign has been all about giving hope to Idahoans who need our help most — those who can’t afford to go to the doctor because food on the table is the first concern, those living in abject poverty whose homes I visited in Idaho Falls, the young children who are home alone when they could be in preschool, and many others who need to know we care about them and will be their voice in Boise.
My campaign has left campaign literature and knocked on nearly 16,000 doors in District 30 because we are passionate about reaching every house and every voter, Democrats and Republicans alike. We recently hosted a Latino community dinner/voter registration drive, which we’re hoping will become an annual event.
A little about myself. I lead a team of writers at the INL’s Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project and hope to see the AMWTP’s unique $1 billion supercompacting nuclear waste treatment facility have a future mission to avoid layoffs of the project’s highly skilled workers.
I successfully championed Cady’s Law in Montana to extend the statute of limitations for careless driving resulting in death after my daughter, Cady, was killed at age 11 and the driver was never charged or ticketed. Homicide should not ever be socially acceptable.
The obvious irony of the Post Register’s endorsement of my opponent is that newspapers are often criticized for promoting traditional Democratic values and causes. The Post Register also endorsed every other Bonneville Country Republican legislative candidate. I and local District 33 Democratic candidates met our opponents this week at excellent candidate forums hosted by students at Compass Academy. I noted that half of Idaho children are behind grade level before they even start kindergarten with many never catching up.
Jim De Angelis vowed to leave no one behind and quoted JFK, “One person can make a difference and everyone should try.” Jerry Sehlke pointed out that 21 percent of Idahoans — one in every five of us — work at a minimum wage job, and George Morrison announced that Gov. Otter has come out in favor of Medicaid expansion. All of the Bonneville Country Democratic candidates —and it should be noted, the Post Register — support Medicaid expansion.
While I am disappointed that the Post Register endorsed our opponents, this election depends on something much more important. It depends on each of us. Elizabeth Cady Stanton, my daughter’s namesake, said, “The best protection any woman can have ... is courage.”
Stanton’s quote needs revision. The best protection anyone can have is courage. Change takes courage. Having the courage to vote on Nov. 6 for candidates who support a change from 60 years of one-party domination that has failed the majority of Idahoans is not only the best protection for ourselves but for our state, and for those who need our help most, so that Idaho will have the only form of sustainable progress — progress together.