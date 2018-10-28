Paraphrasing the Post Register editorial board, “The Democrats need to get fresh blood, different candidates every election; that is the main reason we are supporting the Republicans.” But they are going to endorse the Republicans, many of whom have made careers at being elected to public office. Does anyone see the irony or hypocrisy here?
Why not address our issue positions, our age, our gender, our looks or our religion? But no, we have run several times, and they think that is disqualifying in itself. Seems to me the entire “endorsement” idea was a farce just promoted to give the impression fairness; which it appears was never intended.
The Democrats did not get even one endorsement. The Post Register board (three people) is satisfied with the status quo in Boise and sees no need to make any adjustments. And several of the endorsements they did give were done as backhanded compliments, with little enthusiasm.
Moving on; one of the problems with getting people to run for office is the restrictive nature of the Legislative set-up. As designed in 1890, it was intended to accommodate farmers and ranchers, whose majority work was done in the summer. The “citizen legislator” was the concept. They didn’t really anticipate people going to Boise and making a career in politics, and I don’t think they wanted that either.
Idahoans have voted for term limits three times only to have the legislature void them.
While we are still considered an agricultural state, we now have the majority of our population living in urban areas and working full-time jobs. It is difficult for young people to hold a public office that requires they be gone from their main employment for 3-4 months of the year. So unless they have a rich benefactor they cannot hold office. Therefore we get to the average age of the Idaho Legislature which is 75 years old. (My back hurts from running so much.)
The powers to be like this arrangement because it keeps them in control. There are solutions however and they are not too complicated to arrange. In today’s high tech environment it is not necessary for a person to physically be present in order to attend a meeting hundreds of miles from their home. Video meetings are commonplace in business and they are just as effective and viable as being there in person.
The Legislature could meet in person once or twice a month for a few days, even on the weekends and conduct the rest of its business electronically. It may require the august body (sarcasm heavy here) to stay in session for a longer time, but it would bring in new blood, along with more diversity and younger people with fresh ideas.
But that is not what the legislative powers to want because they might lose control of the body. Other states, such as Utah are already investigating such changes. But as usual, the Idaho Legislature keeps us in the ‘50s. When the people of Idaho finally demand accountability then they will get a responsive Legislature. My hope is population growth and the diversity that accompanies it will eventually make a difference.