While thankful for the Post Register’s endorsement, I was disappointed with the tone of the endorsements. The Post Register, for whatever reason, decided to insult both candidates in many of its endorsements. Candidates from both parties are well qualified and running because they love the people of this state.
I consider my opponent a friend who wants the same things I do: better schools, well-built roads and more affordable healthcare. We simply disagree on the solutions. As Miranda Marquit pointed out, serving in the Legislature requires great sacrifices, like leaving one’s family for months and financial costs. I appreciate the willingness of all candidates to make those sacrifices. I hope that in future endorsements, the Post Register will attempt to better promote civil discussion and focus more on positions.
In my endorsement, the Post Register falsely alleged that I had sponsored bills that were a conflict of interest. I appreciate the Post Register realizing its blatant mistake and issuing a correction noting that I had never sponsored any such legislation. The fact is part of my legal practice entails representing plumbers, landscapers, small business owners, accountants, doctors and individuals of all professions. That representation includes collecting money owed them for their labors. I do that zealously as is required by my ethical obligation to my clients and because my clients deserve my best efforts.
The idea that my opposition to Proposition 2, the Obamacare expansion, is because I stand to gain financially when it fails is not true. I oppose Prop 2 because Obamacare has been a disaster and the solution to a problem created by government is never more government. The gap population is about 3 percent of the state and two-thirds of those individuals are single, childless, able-bodied adults. I believe the best way to help individuals in the gap and everyone is to reduce government regulations that have caused the outrageous cost of health care and restore free market principles to healthcare.
The high cost of health care in Idaho affects more than 3 percent of us — it affects all of us. The medical professionals I routinely talk to tell me the biggest portion of medical debt is from those with insurance who cannot afford copays and high deductibles. We should focus on solutions that help all Idahoans. Proposition 2 harms everyone, including those in the gap because it takes precious funding from schools, roads, prisons, and other proper government functions.
I have always voted based on the principles of limited government and freedom from burdensome regulation — principles I share with an overwhelming majority of this legislative district. I invite voters to check my record and contact me with questions — my door, Facebook page and Twitter feed are always open.
President Ronald Reagan once said, “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” That’s why I oppose Prop 2. The government cannot fix the crisis it created and its attempts to do so will lead to fiscal catastrophe.