Once again, Republican politicians are in a race to the bottom, vying to pass increasingly strict anti-choice, anti-abortion legislation in several conservative states. What these laws are really trying to do is to legislate governmental control over women and women’s bodies. The most egregious example is the Alabama law that bans abortions in all cases, with no exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of incest or rape.
Think about that. A 12-year-old girl, raped and impregnated by a relative, neighbor or stranger, would be forced to carry the pregnancy to term. This is not a fantasy, this is what the law says. “Forced” is the operant word here. Performing an abortion is a Class A felony under this law, with potential imprisonment up to 99 years for any doctor compassionate enough to perform an abortion for such a victim.
The same is true for any woman in Alabama who is the victim of rape or incest, who is carrying an abnormal fetus that couldn’t survive after birth or who suffers from any mental condition, dangerous to the woman or the fetus, that would not be attested to by a licensed psychiatrist.
In short, Alabama law now tells Alabama women that their bodies are not actually their bodies but are owned by the state and that the state has the authority to tell them what to do with their bodies. Under this law, no woman has a right to privacy in a doctor’s office regarding her pregnancy; any pregnancy is the interest of the state.
Miscarriages, for instance, which should be a cause for private mourning and healing, could be a cause for criminal investigation. Again, this is not a fantasy. One of the chief supporters of the Alabama bill, when asked about investigating miscarriages, said, “...the burden of proof would be on the prosecution.”
That is not reassuring. That is a chilling statement that a woman, during one of the most difficult trials that life can offer, could be, and sometimes would be, treated like a criminal.
In our own state, two legislators attempted to introduce legislation that would make abortion murder — we are talking about homicide charges against women who have abortions. So let’s tell our Idaho legislators that they don’t own women’s bodies, that women have the right to privacy in their lives and their doctor’s offices and that the state just can’t force women to give birth. Ask your legislators what they would do if they were pregnant and then tell them to go do that and leave the rest of us alone.