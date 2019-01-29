There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a Russian tool. He has parroted every talking point that Vladimir Putin has projected for Russian propaganda; he has implemented every wish that Putin has designed to advance Russian interests; he has criticized our allies and alliances; and he has refused to provide financial information that would show his indebtedness to Russian interests.
The only question we might have about Trump’s love affair with Russia is whether he is bought and paid for or really believes that Russia’s interests are identical with American interests and that Putin is the best source for foreign policy ideas. That question was answered with the revelation that Trump has confiscated notes about his meetings with Putin, ordered translators to keep silent about the content of those meetings, and even met with Putin with no American personnel present.
These are not the actions of someone who thinks that Putin is a really smart guy who can give you great advice. These are the actions of someone who has something to hide.
What has Trump done in the interests of Russia? Well, he has indicated that the United States, the champion of freedom, might not defend Estonia, a member of NATO, if it were confronted by Russia. He has implied the same for Montenegro, another NATO member, and he has spoken of his desire to actually remove the United States from NATO itself.
Trump has announced that we will withdraw our troops from Syria, leaving our Kurdish allies at the mercy of the Turks. This gives the Kurds no choice but to ally themselves with the Syrian dictator, Assad, and his Russian backers. Trump has also said that he wants to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, where the Taliban would soon take over if we were not there.
From Ukraine and Crimea to the Baltic states to the Mideast, Trump has proposed policies that mirror every desire Russia could have for diminishing American power and enhancing Russian power and presence. If any Democrat proposed the pusillanimous policies that Trump has implemented, Republicans would be enraged. They would point out that the international order that both parties have created and supported since WWII is the most successful system of alliances and treaties ever built, and that this system has kept the peace in Europe for over seventy years and allowed remarkable economic development for all.
Now Idaho’s James Risch, soon to head the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says he has no interest in criticizing Trump. The Senate Intelligence Committee has essentially given up. Only the newly Democratic House has any chance of reining in Putin’s puppet. We can only hope they are up to the task.