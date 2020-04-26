To pull the otherwise cooperative communist powers apart during the Cold War, the Nixon administration developed a game political chess called triangular diplomacy. Now that the power dynamic between Russia and China has switched, modern American leaders would be well advised to remember the lessons of history.
Congress would do well to heed that advice as it considers the next steps in its foreign policy dance with Moscow. Interfering in the 2016 presidential election, invading Crimea — the U.S. government is right for wanting to take a hard stance against the Kremlin. However, a sanctions bill currently under debate would tie U.S. companies to the whipping post instead of Putin; left unchanged, it would backfire and benefit Russia and other geopolitical rivals.
The bill, the Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act, was introduced in 2018 to punish the country for its aforementioned transgressions. Though well intended, DASKAA’s overly broad sectoral provisions will undoubtedly end up harming U.S. businesses in a variety of sectors with operations abroad.
Specifically, DASKAA would halt U.S. participation in projects in which Russia is engaged — not just in Russia but anywhere in the world. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, these sanctions could “force termination of U.S. participation in more than 100 such projects around the world and obligate U.S. firms to leave their non-portable assets and investments behind or sell them suddenly at deeply discounted prices.”
Such action would inevitably boost shares of Russian companies who would take over joint ventures forcibly abandoned by U.S. firms. Idaho’s own Sen. Jim Risch, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, rightly warned: “The sanctions included in DASKAA are overly broad, indiscriminate, and lack the flexibility necessary to actually change Russia’s behavior. Sanctions must be carefully crafted or they create consequences that can unintentionally harm our European partners and allies, and divide the solidarity needed to push back on Russia.”
Russian partners will also have to seek out new project partners, a consequence that will drive further cooperation between Russia and China. China is already investing billions each year in advancing its own technologies for such an opportunity as this; DASKAA will hand it to them on a silver platter. As Chinese firms fill the gap left by the sudden cessation of American trade, U.S. companies will be left at a distinct disadvantage and their existing investments would essentially be stolen away, with no recourse. Encouraging stronger partnership between Russia and China should not be an outcome of U.S. sanctions but DASKAA, in its current form, allows the intended target of these sanctions to become beneficiaries as U.S. companies face the real consequences.
Indeed, as U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats warned, “China and Russia are more aligned than at any point since the mid-1950s.”
Without important modifications, DASKAA will likely have little impact on Russia and may even leave the country in a more advantageous position. It would be naïve to assume during the height of the innovation era that America’s status as a world-leader in technology expertise, though well-established, renders it irreplaceable — indeed, that kind of hubris is typically a sign an empire will lose rather than continue winning.
“The people of the great nations of the past seem normally to have imagined that their pre-eminence would last forever,” Sir John Glubb wrote in his famous “The Fate of Nations.” “Rome appeared to its citizens to be destined to be for all time the mistress of the world.”
Assuming that America will stay number one simply because it has been would be disastrous. In the end, the foreign companies enlisted to provide the requisite technology and expertise to Russia when U.S. companies are banned from doing so will be enriched at our economic expense.
Congress needs to strengthen DASKAA to crack down on the Kremlin, while allowing U.S. companies to remain unscathed in the Russian market. Let’s be tough on Russia — not our own business interests.