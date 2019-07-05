Come June 30, Idaho will find itself with a unique opportunity to peel back layers of bureaucratic overgrowth and address objectionable regulations.
This opportunity came about because of frustration within the Idaho House over our inability to have an effective voice in overseeing executive branch rule-making. Executive branch rules, or regulations, have the full force of law. Our constituents are bound to follow these rules. However, unlike laws which must pass both the House and the Senate, agency rules become law unless they are rejected by both the House and the Senate. This means that if one chairman or committee in either the House or the Senate does not hear and/or reject a rule, it essentially becomes Idaho law by default.
For example, the Department of Health and Welfare recently decided, without any direction or oversight from the Legislature, to allow individuals to change their gender on their birth certificate without leaving any visible record of the change and they wrote a rule to this effect. The chairman of the Senate committee which was supposed to review this new rule last January chose not to review it. Consequently, the rule was not rejected by the Senate and is Idaho law. A bureaucrat with the support of one complicit legislator imposed a highly controversial policy on Idaho citizens.
In another situation, agency rules were reviewed and then rejected by a House committee. The executive agency then quietly lobbied the Senate committee and got the rules approved in the Senate before the scheduled meetings could be held where objections were to be discussed. These and many other situations have fueled frustration over the inability of elected representatives to effectively represent their constituents and oversee the administrative state.
A solution, House Bill 100, was proposed this last session. House Bill 100 would have changed the rules review process, requiring executive agency rules to be approved by both the House and the Senate, just as other laws must be, to become law. However, the Senate committee chairman chose not to give House Bill 100 a hearing and the problem was not addressed.
As the legislative session approached its close, the Idaho House decided that it was unwilling to continue turning a blind eye to this situation. There is a final bill, informally referred to as the “going home bill,” which has heretofore always been passed by the Legislature. This bill renews all executive agency rules for the next year. If the Idaho House had passed this bill at the end of the session, any new rules which were not rejected by both legislative bodies (including those that never got reviewed), would be formally enacted. Without this bill, all executive agency rules would expire and become temporary rules on June 30. Consequently, all executive agency rules would be subject to a legislative review process the following January when the legislature convened.
The Idaho House decided that rather than just passing the “going home bill,” we would amend it by adding House Bill 100 to it before sending it to the Senate. This gave the Senate two choices: they could pass the bill, thereby renewing the executive rules and enacting bicameral approval of executive rules in the future, or they could vote it down, causing all executive agency rules to expire and become temporary on June 30. The Senate chose to vote down the “going home bill.”
While I would have preferred to see the Senate support a more permanent solution which would prevent unaccountable bureaucrats from imposing unreviewed policies on Idaho citizens (this must still be addressed), there is an upside to the current situation. Idaho now has an unprecedented opportunity to review all executive agency rules and, in the process, cut the red tape in a way that it has never done before.
Feel free to encourage Idaho senators to ensure that Idaho is effectively governed by elected representatives, not by unelected bureaucrats, and watch for a follow-up editorial which will give instructions on how Idaho citizens can participate in the rules review process.