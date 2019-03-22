Editor’s note: This column was submitted as a rebuttal to an earlier column by Carrie and Jerry Scheid. The author has imitated their question-and-answer format and made the Scheids fictional characters within it. The Scheids did not participate in drafting the column, and the views attributed to them do not reflect their actual beliefs.
Carrie: I wonder if Rep. Bryan Zollinger read our article about his “conflict of interest”?
Smith: I doubt it. Zollinger’s been too busy serving in Boise and working tirelessly to shrink the size of government. But I read your article. Too bad it left a false impression about Zollinger and the work he does as an employee at my law firm.
Jerry: What do you mean?
Smith: You say Zollinger has a “conflict of interest” that should disqualify him on speaking about Medicaid expansion issues because he’s a lawyer who does legal work involving medical debt collections. You argue Zollinger profits from suing people who have outstanding medical bills. According to you, Zollinger doesn’t want the government to pay people’s medical bills so he can profit himself.
Carrie: Isn’t that true?
Smith: No. Although Zollinger does legal work involving medical debt collections, his salary doesn’t vary based on how much debt he collects. Because his salary remains the same whether or not people have Medicaid benefits, he has no conflict of interest.
Jerry: Oops. Did we get anything else wrong in our article?
Smith: Yes. You said my law firm files lawsuits to collect medical debt from people who “can’t” pay their medical bills. How do you know these people “can’t” pay as opposed to “won’t” pay or “don’t” pay?
Carrie: I see your point. We really have no idea whether they “can’t” pay or refuse to pay. We shouldn’t have said that because we don’t know the facts.
Jerry: Excellent point. We should get the facts first.
Smith: You also failed to say that some people don’t pay their medical bills because they’ve already spent their money on things like cigarettes, designer jeans and the latest iPhone leaving no money to pay their doctor.
Carrie: Really? You’re telling me some people actually buy cigarettes before they’ll pay their doctor?
Smith: I had one case where the husband and wife smoked over $600 a month in cigarettes yet claimed they couldn’t afford even one dollar to pay their family doctor.
Jerry: Yikes. I can see we have a lot to learn. What else did we miss?
Smith: You forgot to say federal law not only limits the amount someone must pay per month, but it also protects them from paying anything unless their income exceeds federal guidelines.
Carrie: So you’re saying that really poor employed people don’t have to pay anything if they get sued and their income is below federal guidelines?
Smith: That’s exactly what I’m saying.
Carrie: Anything else you want to point out?
Smith: Yes. If you’re really so concerned about legislative “conflicts of interest,” why didn’t you guys ever point out that every legislator who voted to cut the grocery sales tax a few years ago had a “conflict of interest” because they all pay tax on the food they buy?
Jerry: Oh, that’s way different. We want our grocery bills reduced.
Smith: That’s what I thought. It sounds like you suffer from selective outrage.