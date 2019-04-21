First, I would like to thank the good people of Idaho Falls for the honor to serve you in the Idaho Legislature. I am especially appreciative for those who sent texts, emails and called.
As a freshman legislator, I was able to carry five bills that passed the Senate and three bills that passed the House, all of which were signed into law by Gov. Little. I was also fortunate enough to co-chair both the Legislator Energy and Technology Caucus and the Legislator STEM Caucus. Both are very relevant to our part of the state and especially Idaho Falls. I was able to represent most of my constituents by voting for Medicaid expansion with reasonable measures to help those who can obtain independence.
My primary focus this year has been education. I was involved with several bills that dealt with evolving the educational process and efforts to drive efficiency and effectiveness. Specifically, bills to expand career technical education, help rural school districts to attract new teachers and change the loan process used to fund charter schools. A similar modified loan process is saving 12 million taxpayer dollars per year in Utah. Additionally, I was able to carry the mastery-based education bill. This legislation expands the concept that students can progress at their own rate based on mastery of knowledge and skill rather than seat time.
My primary regrets this session are twofold. First, I wish I had spent more time studying the regulatory aspects of state government and understanding the intricacies associated with the legislative process. It took about four weeks to feel comfortable with the process and demands of the daily routine. Secondly, I think as legislators we can do a better job of explaining the “why.” By this, I mean understanding the legislator’s perspective, background and logic on given issues. Being there, hearing debate and asking questions is an advantage. Next year, I will be communicating more of my perspective on critical issues. Thanks again for the privilege, and please continue to communicate your thoughts as we gear up for the 2020 session.