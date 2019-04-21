There were several big issues this year like Medicaid expansion and water rights issues that grabbed headlines. However, there were two pieces of legislation that I sponsored or co-sponsored this session that I’m proud to say I helped pass.
The first piece of legislation was concerning the Bear Lake County Courthouse. Bear Lake County has been mandated by judicial confirmation to build a new courthouse due to the current one not being compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Rep. Marc Gibbs and I were able to sponsor H201. After many meetings with the county commissioners, other legislators and the Idaho Tax Commission, we finally got to a place where we got the right bill. H201 allows the county to levy above the budget cap to raise funds to pay for the new courthouse. Without this bill, Bear Lake County would be sued, incur court costs and would have to cut services to be able to pay for a new courthouse. The bill was narrowly crafted, and it took great effort to shepherd it through the legislative process.
The second legislation accomplishment was H169 or the “federalism bill.” H169 came from the House and was amended by me and others in the Senate to be more specific and create a committee on federalism to monitor and review federal acts, laws and regulations that may impact the state of Idaho.
This committee will focus on issues such as health care, education, transportation, federal lands, agriculture and more. This committee will evaluate whether the federal acts and laws are authorized by the U.S. Constitution or if they violate the principals of federalism. This committee will then make recommendations to the full Legislature. An example of what this committee would look into is how we can improve and fully utilize the 62 percent of federal land, located in Idaho. I am excited to see what this committee can do.