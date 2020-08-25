Dear Sen. Risch: This may be the last opportunity for you to do your job and protect Idaho and the nation from an autocratic and corrupt president of the United States. There are too many examples of corruption, lies and abdication of leadership to list completely; so let’s focus on the current situation:
Case 1: The president ignored the pandemic or made light of the threat. He not only endangers adults and seniors but he also endangers the children who will, if they survive, grow up and become responsible for digging the U.S. out of the hole he has put us in. Scientists, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, have laid out a fairly simple plan that would significantly reduce the cases and deaths caused by COVID-19 until a proven vaccine is available. It’s basically the Centers for Disease Control guidelines of masking, social distancing, minimizing or eliminating mass gatherings, testing, contact tracing and other tactics that avoid transmission. Other countries have used these methods and all are outperforming the U.S. by hundreds of percentage points. The difference? Centralized leadership by the federal government, which requires a president to set an example. Trump has done just the opposite. It’s not a shock that a sociopath cares nothing about the people. Trump cares about the stock market, which I do too, but he’s too wrapped up in himself to realize that the market and economy, in general, will not recover until the pandemic is greatly diminished or eradicated.
Case 2: You, and virtually all of the GOP senators, have been servile enablers of Trump’s most egregious actions. Let’s look at Trump’s wholesale reorganization of the U.S. Postal Service’s management that cuts overtime, repossesses mail sorting machines, etc, which amounts to meddling in the 2020 presidential election. Trump admitted on Fox News that fewer mail-in ballots help his chances. All of the major polls show that he has no chance of winning a free and fair election. I bet that virtually none of you senators would have chosen his policies or abdication of duty on your own. But to sit on your hands, hope for the best and place your priorities on saving your own skin to get reelected, can only be explained by the fact you are cowards. If the Senate had effective leadership and senators took their oath of office seriously, the Senate could have opposed Trump en masse, avoiding the loss of allies, reputation and endangering the security of our population.
Case 3: Ignoring Russian bounties on U.S. Troops in Afghanistan. In many ways, this is the worst. In the aftermath of reports Vladimir Putin had ordered bounties to be paid for assassinating U.S. troops in Afghanistan, Risch was asked by several major newspapers for a response. For a summary, see the Post Register’s editorial “Risch has no red line.” Briefly, he would not respond beyond hiding behind “classified material,” which by this time was out in the open. Or the Trump/GOP favorite — “fake news.” If it goes in the president’s Daily Brief, it’s not fake. As chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, you should have shown leadership by demanding a thorough investigation and, if allegations proved true, demanded severe sanctions on Russia, even though they are a close Trump ally. What really made me gag was a later article in the Post Register, “Risch, Crapo back $740 billion defense bill.” You are quoted, “This bipartisan NDAA signals to our nation’s heroes in the Armed Forces that the country has their back as they defend our republic against the throes of ongoing threats by authoritarian regimes.” Which authoritarian regime are you speaking of?