Thirty-six. Eighteen. One.
That’s what it takes to get anything done in the Idaho Legislature — 36 votes from the House, 18 from the Senate and one from the governor. Lawmaking is a team sport, and no individual participant is successful without the rest of the team. Wherever we succeeded or failed, we did so together.
Our best accomplishment:
Through a ballot initiative, Idaho citizens changed the law to provide for the expansion of Medicaid. The Legislature’s responsibility was to implement the program in a compassionate and fiscally responsible way. That turned out not to be an easy task, with legislators and constituents expressing a wide variety of opinions regarding how to provide both accessible benefits and requisite funding. I think we achieved a reasonable balance, avoiding burdensome requirements while providing proper incentives to participants.
Most controversial was the proposed “employment requirement,” but there are many misconceptions about what this really means. Most people in the “gap” are already working, easily exceeding the requisite 20 hours per week. And there are other options for those who cannot find employment.
Students, pregnant women, a parent with a child under 18, people with physical or mental illnesses, and persons over age 59 are all exempt from the employment requirements. Only able-bodied adults who refuse to work, volunteer, or seek education and training will be ineligible for Medicaid.
Idaho was built on a legacy of hard work, self-reliance and assisting our neighbors in hard times. We have a responsibility to help every capable citizen gain the training, experience and confidence to lift their families out of poverty.
Our biggest regret:
A very capable interim committee of legislators worked with a broad range of education stakeholders for over two years to modernize and improve our antiquated public school funding formula. Extensive work was done prior to the legislative session to incorporate ideas and address concerns of various school districts and other stakeholders. Senate Education Committee Chair, Dean Mortimer and House Appropriations Vice-Chair Wendy Horman worked tirelessly throughout the session, but ongoing uncertainties forced the Legislature to postpone significant reforms until next year.