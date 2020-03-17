Recently, the Post Register reported on the work of our community’s own Idaho K9 Academy, a program at the Idaho Falls Snake River Animal Shelter. In the article about their planned new facility, there was one critical omission: acknowledgment of some very important local volunteers.
As a mom and a sometime “co-handler” of my 13-year-old daughter’s service dog, Otto, I think it is essential to communicate the selfless, extraordinary work these volunteers do.
Most service dog trainers and programs focus on raising puppies, usually of specialized pedigrees, for up to 3 years, with basic obedience and some public access training before the dogs move on to learning tasks or particular skills to assist their disabled handlers. I won’t knock those programs — they are the gold standard, and they serve a vital function for people with disabilities who need but can’t afford access to service dogs. I also happen to have relatives who volunteer to raise puppies for one such program. In their case, my relatives have racked up years of unpaid volunteer work under stringent program guidelines that have successfully produced a single autism service dog. A second puppy they trained died from an inherited genetic illness. Their third puppy is currently still in “basic” training. He was bred for an especially rigorous program, and it remains to be seen if he has the inherent drive and focus he’ll need to graduate and go on to a working dog’s life.
With its emphasis on identifying adult rescues and surrenders for service dog training, then matching them to individuals with various disabilities, the Idaho K9 Academy is completely unique — probably one good reason they were awarded an eye-popping $100,000 grant to help them grow. What I have learned in the month since Otto came to live with us is that service dogs are almost exclusively purebred dogs raised from puppyhood by programs, handlers or volunteers. What the K9 Academy is doing is truly special because to focus on helping the dogs as much as helping the disabled is basically unheard of in the service animal community.
The knowledge and skill it takes to match a dog with service potential (while it is in the midst of a life-altering transition in a shelter environment) to the needs of a person with a particular disability is like discerning within a couple of minutes the Shakespeares, Mozarts and Einsteins of the world from the people who are just really good at trivia. Having seen this skill performed in real life with my own dogs and with Otto, I believe it is an aptitude that can be enhanced, but not taught. What the K9 Academy did for my daughter and continue to do for others with disabilities is innovative and important for dogs and the disabled people who need their help.
One difficult aspect of advocating for the Idaho K9 Academy’s service dog training program is that those who benefit from the help of these animals do so not because it’s fun or because they want attention. Often, the opposite is true. The why of needing a service dog is a delicate topic because the need usually involves intimately personal health information. In fact, rarely is it even legal (or polite) to ask a person why they need a service dog. The Americans with Disabilities Act is a federal law that protects the rights of disabled Americans, including those who use service dogs as assistive “devices.” A true service dog has been trained to perform tasks for its owner that mitigate or monitor the person’s disability in real-time. When we leave our home, my daughter has the same rights to access public spaces and facilities with Otto’s help as do people who use wheelchairs or other assistive technology to allow them to go about their lives as normally as possible. As long as Otto is under clear control in public, managers and business owners can legally ask us just two questions: 1) Is this a service animal? 2) Does your dog perform tasks to assist you? Aside from a few very specific exceptions, that’s it.
My daughter has a knack for aphorism. I asked her to describe what the K9 Academy and its volunteers did for her in rescuing Otto, expertly picking up on his intelligence, talent, and drive, pairing him with an especially gifted trainer at the St. Anthony Work Camp (big shout-out to the amazingly generous and talented Robert), task training Otto, giving him a temporary home, teaching my daughter commands, delivering Otto as the most amazing Christmas morning surprise of our lives and supporting us through the transition of her learning to rely on him (thanks so much especially to Jesse who managed to volunteer in training Otto through recovery from heart surgery): “Everything,” she said, and laughed, hugging Otto tightly as he preened on her lap. I won’t share anything else specifically about her and Otto, but I can say that the two of them are, indeed, “a match made in heaven,” as the article mentioned.
Speaking of volunteers, Idaho K9 Academy-trained service dogs can sometimes go through a period of limbo after graduating out of the St. Anthony Work Camp, during which time they need temporary foster homes before completing their training and moving in with their handlers. When Otto was wrapping up his task training, he briefly lived at the shelter before a foster home was found (another thank you to Rick opening your heart and home to Otto).
Aside from donating funds to help build the Idaho K9 Academy’s new location, a real and practical way the public can help is by applying at the Snake River Animal Shelter to volunteer to transport or temporarily house service dogs during the last stages of their training.
I joke that I consider myself an Idaho K9 Academy ambassador. Aside from Otto joining our family to assist our daughter with Jesse’s and Coby Voronovich’s guidance, the program has also helped train our two other dogs in their day train program. Thanks to K9 Academy trainers, Molly and Patrick, one of our other dogs, a “tripod” goldendoodle who lost a leg to melanoma late last year, will hopefully soon be certified for work as a therapy dog in the community through Intermountain Therapy Animals, but only after weeks of focused training. Our third dog no longer regularly ingests socks and looks extraordinarily guilty when he chews up couch cushions and eats through coat pockets containing treats inadvertently left in his line of smell. (I mean, who is to blame in that scenario?)
As someone with skin in the game, I think it is critically important to mention the volunteers like Jesse and Rick — they don’t just lend a hand when they’re able to, they contribute to utterly altering lives for the better, forever. They expect nothing in return except the satisfaction of cultivating a dynamic, rewarding, pivotal partnership between a human in need and dogs with a purpose.
They say all dogs go to heaven. I think all service dog volunteers earn an automatic pass too.