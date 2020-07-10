Recently a confused Democratic legislative candidate targeted me in a recent column. He is running for office in District 31 but writes an op-ed about me, a District 32 candidate. His last words were quite derogatory and accusatory. He said: “Roll over, Chad. Sit, Chad. Play dead, Chad. Fetch this bill and take it to Idaho, Chad.” He was referring that I took model legislation from the American Legislative Exchange Council and ran it for this organization.
Yet Mr. Confused failed to list any model legislation that I have run for ALEC. The basis of this op-ed was to persuade you that I am a puppet for ALEC, using taxpayer dollars. I have not run any model legislation for ALEC, nor do I intend to. Therefore, Mr. Confused did not do all his homework to find out if I have run any model legislation. I consider that quite lazy.
Mr. Confused did some of his homework and proved that I did request training reimbursements for attending ALEC’s annual conference in 2019. The Idaho House of Representatives has a pot of money set aside for legislative training. Legislators can access it for the training of their choice. Many legislators, such as former Democrat minority leader Matt Erpelding, attended trainings funded by the Idaho House of Representatives. These trainings are for the moderate and left-leaning legislators. Did Mr. Confused conduct research on legislators that attend these trainings? I highly doubt it. He is a left-leaning Democrat that wouldn’t want to focus the same attention on his cohorts. He chose to focus his attention on me, a conservative legislator, who chose a conservative organization to train with.
“The American Legislative Exchange Council is America’s largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators dedicated to the principles of limited government, free markets and federalism.”
“ALEC ideas and publications are the product of countless hours of research, debate and discussion and serve as a toolkit for anyone who wants to increase the effectiveness and reduce the size, reach and cost of government.”
For me, ALEC has been a forum for me to exchange ideas with other conservative legislators across the nation. I attend ALEC to brainstorm ideas to preserve economic security, protect hardworking taxpayers, and promote limited government and federalism. I was elected based on these principles. I have proven that I fight for these principles and, of course, I align myself with organizations that value the same principles. Learning and brainstorming with others makes you stronger and more effective.
Mr. Confused stated ALEC conducts trainings on federalism. They certainly do and I appreciate that. Our founders were very fond of federalism and its principles, thus having a distinct layer cake system of government. This means keeping local, state and federal governments from intermingling in unethical ways and becoming one marble cake system. He accused legislators of complying with ALEC in 2019 regarding a federalism committee. My good friend, Rep. Judy Boyle, heads this committee. Rep. Boyle is not an ALEC member and is not influenced by them.
In 2019 I also attended a training with Wallbuilders. This is a constitutional organization. I paid for my own travel to attend this training. There is no limit on how much training reimbursement a legislator can ask for; however, it must be approved by the speaker of the house in advance. I felt being reimbursed for one training was enough for one year. This year I was not planning on attending ALEC, instead, I made a commitment to attend one presented by the Young Americans for Liberty. I have not put in a request for approval to be reimbursed, nor do I plan to do so.