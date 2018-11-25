Idaho Falls residents are fortunate to have affordable electricity. At 6 cents per kilowatt-hour, we have some of the lowest rates in the country. In comparison, South Carolina averages 13 cents per kilowatt-hour — more than double our rate. Furthermore, approximately 93 percent of our electricity is produced from carbon-free emission sources such as hydro (84 percent), nuclear (7 percent), wind, and solar.
In April, the city of Idaho Falls entered into a contract with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) to invest in the development and construction of a $4.8 billion, 600 megawatts (MWs) capacity commercial nuclear power plant. Specifically, the city purchased an “entitlement share” of 10 MWs, apparently putting Idaho Falls ratepayers on the hook for over $80 million. (The reactor vendor recently uprated the plant to 720 MWs.)
A brief historical review of the commercial nuclear industry is appropriate.
During his 1970 congressional testimony on the economic trade-offs of Shippingport, the world’s first commercial nuclear power plant, Admiral Rickover revisited his 1953 editorial in an effort to educate misinformed people. His testimony began with “Important decisions relative to the future development of atomic power must frequently be made by people who do not necessarily have an intimate knowledge of the technical aspects of reactors.” Eventually he mentioned the differences between an “academic” and a “practical” reactor. In short, an academic reactor is in the study phase, cheap and built quickly. A practical reactor is being built now, very expensive and behind schedule.
Between 1953 and 2008, approximately 250 commercial nuclear reactors were ordered in the United States. However, about half of those ordered, many under construction, were canceled. (Currently, 99 reactors are in operation.) During this period, ratepayers and taxpayers bore the burden for well over $200 billion (2009 dollars) in costs for completed and abandoned nuclear plants. In fact, one of the largest municipal bond defaults in history occurred in 1982 when a public power utility in Washington State defaulted on $2.25 billion in bonds.
Of course, history repeats itself. In 2013, construction began on reactors in South Carolina (VC Summer project) and Georgia (Vogtle project). Four years later, South Carolina utilities killed the Summer project; and escalating costs forced Westinghouse, the lead contractor, to file for bankruptcy. However, utilities were allowed to recover construction costs from ratepayers before the project was finished; over the life of the project, a series of rate hikes cost ratepayers $2 billion. The failed project triggered lawsuits and an investigation by the FBI. In contrast, the Vogtle project, supported with $12 billion in taxpayer-backed loan guarantees and plagued with cost overruns and delays, is on life support.
Since its inception, the commercial nuclear industry has been plagued with high construction costs, schedule delays, cost overruns, and expensive bailouts by taxpayers and ratepayers. However, the managerial missteps of the early years did not go unnoticed. In 1985, Forbes magazine ran a cover story exposing the nuclear industry follies as “the largest managerial disaster in business history . . . and only the blind, or the biased, can now think that most of the money has been well spent.”
Although this first-of-a-kind nuclear power plant is in the study phase, the Idaho Falls City Council must have confidence in the $4.8 billion project? Regardless, high risk investments should be left to venture capitalists with deep pockets.