Kudos to Jim Jones for his excellent column in the May 12 Post Register, “The next great mass extinction is upon us. Ho-hum.”
Jones is trying to call our attention to the alarming new United Nations report on biodiversity loss and the sixth great extinction.
The report concludes that nature is declining globally at rates unprecedented in human history – and the rate of species extinction is accelerating, with grave impacts on people around the world now likely.
“The overwhelming evidence of the IPBES Global Assessment, from a wide range of different fields of knowledge, presents an ominous picture,” said IPBES Chair, Sir Robert Watson. “The health of ecosystems on which we and all other species depend is deteriorating more rapidly than ever. We are eroding the very foundations of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide.”
Forbes (May 9, 2019) says this: “According to the new report, entitled Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, more than one million species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction...” and that many “…are predicted to be pushed into extinction within just a few decades — thanks to decades of rampant poisoning, looting, vandalism and wholesale destruction of the planet’s forests, oceans, soils, watersheds and air.”
The world human population has tripled since Aldo Leopold wrote Sand County Almanac in 1949 and made the observation that “one of the penalties of an ecological education is that one lives alone in a world of wounds.” But now, 70 years later, things have deteriorated to the point that one does not need an ecological education to see the wounds, that is if he is paying attention. One major factor is that the world human population has tripled since then; this is the elephant in the room hardly anyone wants to talk about.
If we humans are going to mitigate the increasingly adverse impacts of human-caused extinctions, global warming and overpopulation, we need to start paying attention to what is happening to the natural world and caring.