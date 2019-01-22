Recent railings against noisy young liberals really miss the mark. So what are the noisy young liberals really advocating? They may not realize it, but they are advocating for many of the same things that were available to me when I graduated from high school in 1955. They deeply resent the extent to which doors have been slammed shut that allowed my generation of middle-class citizens to move up the economic ladder that allowed us to attain a more stable position in society.
So what are these doors that have been slammed in their faces? The most publicized is the price of higher education combined with the stagnation of the minimum wage. My first-semester college tuition was sixty dollars; very modest even in 1955. I was able to go all the way to a doctorate in chemistry without incurring any debt. My first debt was to finance a car so I could move to Idaho. A similar education today would require many tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
Had I chosen the crafts there were many apprenticeships that had few if any fees and actually had a salary. Now you have to pay a lot of money to get that same training and there is no salary. One of my grandsons recently completed such training that cost thirteen thousand dollars.
The huge costs associated with college education today are being driven by many things. The easiest one to address is the widespread practice of states no longer funding building construction and maintenance. These huge expenses are now largely being funded by student tuition. There are many other expenses being dumped onto students that previously were funded by tax dollars.
Republicans have worked vigorously to undermine any governmental function that might lessen the income inequality that is making life difficult for working class people. They have succeeded in passing legislation undermining unions so that learning a craft now costs money instead of being paid to learn. They have fought to prevent any government subsidies for medical care since that might increase the taxes they pay. They quietly advocate for the option of “if they can’t pay their medical bills send them home to die.” An example of this is our current lieutenant governor stating that she would work to override the will of the people if prop two should pass.
The current Republican strategy seems to be to invoke the demons of the worst of the horrors of communism and to use these examples to undermine the young liberals who are fed up with all the doors that have been slammed in their collective faces. This is devious, to say the least.