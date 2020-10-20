In a recent guest column, Ralph Hutchison, coordinator for the anti-nuclear Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance, argued that small modular reactors are “neither clean nor green — and (are) cost-prohibitive to boot.” The truth is, SMRs are perfect partners with renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, to achieve a carbon-free, reliable and affordable electricity supply.
Nuclear energy today generates nearly 55% of all zero-carbon energy in the U.S. while accounting for nearly 20% of the overall U.S. supply of electricity. SMRs will take up very little land, dozens of acres or less, in providing zero-carbon electricity. SMRs, like all energy sources, including wind and solar, will have supply chains and waste to deal with. The advantage of SMRs is that due to the energy density of nuclear — hundreds or thousands of times more than other sources — these aspects will be very small in comparison to other energy sources.
When considering the economics of SMRs, it is important to look at the costs of the electric system, because those are what the customer pays for. System costs consider more than the costs of generation, they consider transmission, distribution, reliability and resiliency. History shows that the lowest cost systems are built on a diversity of generating technologies. On the flip side, one only has to look at the electricity problems in California to see what happens when too much of one technology dominates the generation portfolio.
Numerous recent studies like the one by E3 have come to the conclusion that the most affordable system of reliable zero-carbon electricity is one that includes 24/7, carbon-free generation like nuclear energy. And these studies use conservatively high estimates for nuclear costs, which are expected to decrease as we continue to build more SMRs. The government is poised to support early SMRs, which is exactly what has happened with other new technologies like wind and solar.
Nuclear energy and other low-carbon technologies all have important roles to play in a low-carbon electric grid. Each has its own advantages, and when they are all used together, the customers benefit the most. SMRs are on-demand, capable of operating year-round, day-and-night and are being designed for flexible operations so that when renewables are operating, they can ramp down or switch to producing other energy products, like hydrogen.
For utilities, the question shouldn’t be which technology to use, but more importantly, what combination of carbon-free technologies is going to keep the lights on (and the computers and the air conditioners and all the rest of it, including electric cars eventually) at a reasonable price. The Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems should be commended, not criticized, for their SMR plans. They are also not the only ones; other utilities are also making moves to plan for the future inclusion of SMRs into their generation portfolio.