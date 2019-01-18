Mr. Kurt Hamman’s question about the wisdom of the City of Idaho Falls’ participation in the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems’ (UAMPS) Carbon-Free Power Project (CFPP) is both valid and timely.
His question addresses just one part of the CFPP. That is the UAMPS/NuScale Small Modular Reactor project. Over the next 12 to 24 months, stakeholders in our region and state need to have a constructive dialog on this issue.
To be perfectly clear, the following opinions are mine. I cannot, and do not, speak for the city of Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls Power or UAMPS.
Although Mr. Hamman seems eminently qualified to comment on the nuclear industry, he fails to address the broader issues faced by the electrical power generation industry. These issues, I believe, lie at the heart of the city’s decision to keep their options open.
The question IFP and the city must address is this: How do we provide safe, reliable, affordable electricity, with appropriate environmental stewardship, to our community well into the future?
“Safe” electricity requires that IFP maintain and upgrade its power generation, transmission and distribution systems.
“Reliable” electricity requires a “safe” system and redundancy in IFP’s in-house generation of electricity, e.g., by adding wind and solar, and from the sources of electricity they purchase, e.g., from UAMPS.
“Affordable” electricity in Idaho Falls today resulted from the decision in 1900 to create a municipal utility, based predominantly on hydropower. Affordable electricity in the future means making educated guesses (forecasts) about future demand, power sources and their costs.
But “environmental stewardship” means that the environmental costs and benefits for each power source are also important factors; it’s not just cost per kilowatt-hour.
In 2009, IFP abandoned an attempt to supplement its power sources through the purchase of 25 megawatts from a proposed coal plant, IPP3, in Utah. The plant was never built because of environmental concerns expressed by residents in California and the Northwest.
IFP is a member of UAMPS and currently purchases some of its power from them during summer and winter peak loads that exceed IFP’s hydropower capacity. UAMPS depends on coal for about 30 percent of its power generation. With investment required to deal with regional haze issues, and proposed EPA emission regulations, UAMPS acknowledged the eventual retirement of coal-fired generation. IFP also needs to address future peak- and base-load power sources in this changing environment.
According to public statements, UAMPS explored several options. A large nuclear plant was too large for the grid in the UAMPS service area. Expensive transmission upgrades would be needed to add even small renewable facilities. A highly efficient coal plant was also considered.
In 2013, they settled on Small Modular (nuclear) Reactor technology and announced plans to build a 600 MW NuScale SMR in Idaho.
NuScale has been methodical in development and NRC licensing of its SMR. UAMPS has been methodical in the creation of a shared-risk program for its members participating in the CFPP that includes milestone offramps; the key, and final, milestone being a competitive cost estimate for the electricity, i.e., $65 per MWh before any construction begins.
The CFPP is a shared-risk investment to assure that Idaho Falls Power can continue to provide not only safe, reliable and affordable electricity well into the future, but electricity that is also carbon-free.