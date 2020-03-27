Social distancing is the wrong term for what we should be practicing to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The correct term — physical distancing — more accurately describes the only known method to avoid a massive outbreak of the virus. Social distancing, on the other hand, is precisely the wrong approach to take in a time of crisis, particularly when we have so many tools available to reduce social distance and increase what researchers call social presence.
In online learning methodology, we know that the more social presence we can create, the better the learning. By definition, online learning happens between students and teachers who are physically separate. But instructors who can decrease social distance will improve the cognition of their students.
We can expect similar results outside of education — improving social presence when we are physically separate can help our overall emotional well-being and may help us endure weeks or even months of physical isolation. Appropriate use of social media can be our friend during this time, while using social media just to argue or troll will not.
What are the keys to reducing social distance and improving social presence? In research I did recently for a thesis to complete my master’s degree, the findings were pretty straightforward.
1. Engage in live conversations with friends and family. Texting and posting messages are fine, but nothing really replaces real-time conversations in which each participant can hear and be heard. Instead of live-texting, try using the phone as it was originally intended.
2. Real-time and recorded use of video can go a long way toward replicating being together physically. It should be common sense, but research also indicates that learning cognition increases when instructors communicate via video. The same is true outside the learning environment. Seeing a real human face and hearing a real human voice creates social presence.
3. Images are important. Message boards that include a photograph of each participant are more effective than the same message boards lacking images. Even asynchronous communication (communication not done in real-time) that includes images is more effective than the same process lacking a visual component.
In other words, we have tools at our disposal — Facetime, ZOOM, Google Hangouts, Skype, Cisco Webex, among others — that are free and easy to use on computers or smartphones. When we use such tools instead of simply typing our communication, the interactions have more value and are more easily interpreted.
Researchers have found that many online learners consider their instructors “somehow less than ‘human’ or ‘real.’” New online methodologies are emerging as a result. Research going back more than a hundred years and continuing until now has long proven that learning is a social activity. More recent research indicates that physical distance can be overcome using the same tools we use for video conferencing.
To paraphrase Winston Churchill, the COVID-19 pandemic in America is likely closer to the end of the beginning than the beginning of the end. We’ll likely be practicing physical separation to some degree for months, not just weeks. If practicing social presence works to help us learn, it certainly will work in maintaining our social connections during a time when most of us are physically isolated.