Gun + mental illness + extreme views (left, right, religious) = mass shooting.
Complex problems rarely have single causes or single solutions. Logically, we must attack all three parts of the above equation and stop arguing for only one part or even which is the most important of the three. Address all three.
If instead, we want to play political games, we can insist on a single cause and single solution, ignoring or denying those parts we each feel uncomfortable about.
Not all gun owners murder, but guns are a favorite method of mass murder over the past decades.
We need to enforce and sometimes strengthen the laws we have. For example, I fail to see the justification for allowing sales in gun shows to bypass gun ownership controls.
Not all mentally ill murder, but many mass murderers are mentally ill.
We need “red-flag” laws that allow defined classes of people (law enforcement, family, medical health care professionals) to get a temporary injunction against gun or ammo purchases.
A 2018 FBI report, A Study of the Pre-Attack Behavior of Active Shooters in the United States Between 2008 and 2013, found that 40 percent of shooters had a psychiatric diagnosis and 70 percent had “mental health stressors” or “mental health concerning behaviors.”
A July 2019 Secret Service report, Mass Attacks in Public Spaces-2018, said that 67 percent of the killers had signs of mental illness or emotional disturbance. Ninety-three percent of suspects had a history of threats or other troubling communications.
Not all with extreme ideologies murder, but a large fraction of mass murders are extremist.
An obvious category is Islamists; read the Quran if you don’t understand why fundamentalist Islamists do so. There are mass murderers on the left, such as the recent Dayton shooter, who supported Sens. Warren and Sanders, supported eco-terrorism and wanted immediate socialism. There are mass murders with left and right views, such as the El Paso shooter who was extreme anti-immigrant and a radical environmentalist.
Idahoans should not wait for Washington D.C. to act. We should include fixing the outdated Idaho Constitution that defines our state militia at Article 14 as all able-bodied male persons between the ages of 18 and 45. I would define our militia as all able-bodied persons, age 21 and older, who desire to serve in the militia, keep their guns under lock, have passed a state-approved background check, completed a state-approved gun safety course and carry state-approved gun liability insurance. This defines responsible gun ownership — those worthy of being granted membership in the Idaho militia. Members of the militia would deserve lower gun liability insurance rates and have privileges in hunting season so that militia status was sought.
Stop with the political games. Address all three parts of the problem — guns, mental illness and extreme ideologies.