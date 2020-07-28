It’s kind of odd. Whenever Trump-lovers accuse supposedly liberal commentators of “generalizations, misquotes, half-truths and outright lies” they are short on specifics. In a helpful spirit, I’ll give them some specifics they can have a go at.
“Trump is a serial adulterer.” Is that a lie? If the Trump-lovers are unsure of this, most members of the general public can name names, and some can supply dates and places. If someone wants to challenge me on this, and the Post Register provides enough space, I’ll be happy to list the women who have publicly accused him of adultery, sexual assault and/or sexual harassment, as well as collective complaints alleged in lawsuits — it won’t be a pretty picture.
“Trump is corrupt.” This is a generalization, but it is based on multiple incidents of personal aggrandizement and attempts at personal aggrandizement. We can begin with the hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money spent at Mar-a-Lago for rooms and space for Secret Service personnel and other people from Trump’s administration. Next, the overt attempt to rescue Trump’s failing Doral resort by holding the G-7 summit there — an attempt only stymied by the public outcry over such corruption. Only most recently do we have Trump using the ambassador to Great Britain to lobby for holding the British Open at Trump’s Turnbury golf resort in Scotland; this would have meant millions in Trump’s personal pockets.
“Trump is an incompetent manager.” This assertion would seem adequately supported by five bankruptcies, bolstered by the fact that no U.S. bank would lend him money anymore after those bankruptcies. Unfortunately, and tragically, this is further supported by Trump’s failure to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, in spite of having multiple warnings that such a pandemic was a likely possibility in today’s connected world, and in spite of having plans and playbooks for such a crisis handed to him or his administration.
Let’s be frank: The mayors of most towns in Idaho, large or small, would have a greater sense of responsibility and better action plans to respond to this crisis than the current president of the strongest and richest nation on earth. Tens of thousands of Americans have lost their lives because Trump couldn’t figure out what to do in the face of a predictable crisis.
“Trump is a Russian tool.” This is a hard one, because it’s difficult to know whether he is a willing and knowing instrument of Russian policy or just an autocrat-loving sycophant to Putin. Nevertheless, it’s clear that he cannot summon the courage to criticize the least action of the Russian dictator. He has denigrated the findings of the greatest intelligence community in the world, refuses to read the President’s Daily Brief, delayed military aid to Ukraine and advocated for the return of Russia to the G-7. Most importantly, and shamefully, he has failed to respond to Russian bounties on American soldiers’ lives in the Middle East and Afghanistan. This is not just disgusting cowardice on his part, this is a complete dereliction of duty and a betrayal of our military.
So, this is the picture Trump’s own actions have painted. Book after book, article after article has shown that Trump is a horrifying amalgam of narcissism, incompetence and authoritarianism. He is not just the worst president in our history (Buchanan and Harding notwithstanding) but a danger to our democracy.