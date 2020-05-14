So, what’s going on with Idaho’s water situation and how does it compare to what’s happening in Arizona, Las Vegas and Southern California? Idaho has two major advantages that benefit its surface water and groundwater health. First, it benefits from a large annual snowmelt contribution to surface (rivers) and groundwater (aquifer 500 feet underground) supplies. Second, it benefits from a large underground aquifer, the Snake River Plain Aquifer and a relatively low population density. The SRPA is the size of Lake Erie, at approximately 10,000 square miles, and 7.5 million acre-feet moves through it annually.
From 1912 to the 1950s, the aquifer contents went from 4 MAF to 18 MAF. This increase was mainly driven by flood irrigation practices using surface water that existed during that time. In the 1950s, a gradual shift was made away from flood irrigation towards sprinkler irrigation using groundwater. Since then, from the 1950s to 2015, the aquifer’s contents reduced from 18 MAF to 4.5 MAF, reducing an average of 215,000 acre-feet per year. This restored the aquifer back to its historical levels prior to 1900. Even with this, the SRPA is one of the most affluent aquifers in the nation. The United States Geological Survey has published a map of groundwater depletion levels across the U.S. from 1900-2008. Most aquifers show continuous depletion due to overuse, but since 2015 the SRPA is one of the only aquifer systems with a consistent annual surplus.
USGS measures groundwater depletion using units of cubic kilometers. One km3 of water is equivalent to providing 10 million people with water for a year at 250 liters per day. USGS data shows Arizona and California aquifers are 50-150 cubic kilometers (km3) depleted (the equivalent of the volume of Lake Tahoe), and Las Vegas aquifers are 3-10 km3 depleted. The Northwest U.S. has some of the healthiest aquifers, with the Columbia aquifer showing a zero to 10 km3 surplus, and the SRPA showing a 10 to 40 km3 surplus. Even though the SRPA is one of the healthiest, if not the healthiest, in the contiguous U.S., the state water authorities are implementing some of the most progressive and responsible management controls seen across the country.
Idaho required mandatory metering of agricultural and municipal users of groundwater in 2016, requiring all meters to be installed by 2018. In addition, in 2015, Idaho imposed a mandatory groundwater replenishment program. This program requires that at least 250,000 acre-feet is transferred from surface water to groundwater annually. Some years since then have had a higher abundance of snowmelt, thereby allowing more to be replenished into the aquifer. In 2016, 317,000 acre-feet were replenished, and in 2018, 525,000 acre-feet were replenished, which is double the annual goal.
Although drought and overuse of aquifers in the Southwestern states are a reality, the water control authorities can benefit by looking at what has been done in Idaho to recognize the importance of water and their responsibility to be stewards of a finite water supply.