The Idaho Freedom Foundation is an efficient conduit in assisting special interests to infest the Idaho Republican Party and its platform. Perhaps the Idaho Freedom Foundation started out with pure motives years or decades ago, but if so, that is no longer the case.
One of the special interests that the Idaho Freedom Foundation blatantly represents is Money Metals Exchange LLC, together with its president, Stefan Gleason, and other related organizations that share personnel and/or office addresses, such as The Sound Money Defense League and True Causes LLC.
In 2018 the Idaho Freedom Foundation supported an Idaho income tax break on gold bullion, House Bill 449, which could have provided a sizable benefit to Money Metals Exchange LLC. The floor sponsor for this special interest boondoggle was Idaho House Majority Leader Mike Moyle. Luckily, the Idaho Senate killed HB 449 in 2018. In 2020 Rep. Tammy Nichols sponsored HB 602, which once again sought to provide an Idaho income tax break on gold bullion, benefiting special interest Money Metals Exchange LLC.
Money Metals Exchange LLC donated the maximum of $1,000 during the 2020 primary season to 10 different Idaho Freedom Foundation supported candidates, including HB 602 sponsor Tammy Nichols and my opponent in Bingham County, Julianne Young. Stefan Gleason, president of Money Metals Exchange LLC, has personally donated the maximum of $1,000 during the 2020 primary season to those same Idaho Freedom Foundation supported candidates, plus four more. Related company Trusted Causes LLC donated $19,708 during the 2020 primary season to Idaho Freedom Action for advertising support of Idaho Freedom Foundation candidates.
That’s over $43,000 in combined donations in five months, January to May 2020. With such a huge stack of political donations, Money Metals Exchange LLC and its president, Stefan Gleason, are attempting to re-write Idaho’s tax code. What Money Metals Exchange LLC has already successfully been able to re-write, however, is the Idaho Republican Party Platform, which has a substantial section devoted to demanding a gold- or silver-backed currency and the abolishment of the Federal Reserve.
To be clear, it would be impossible to operate the world’s largest economy with a gold- or silver-backed currency. It’s simply crazy talk. Many Idaho Republicans such as Rep. Britt Raybould and Sens. Jeff Agenbroad, Peter Riggs and Mark Harris, also oppose a gold- or silver-backed currency in their statements posted on idgop.org.
While there are many Idaho Republicans actively trying to reverse this corrupt takeover of the Idaho Republican Party Platform by Money Metals Exchange LLC, only time will tell if these Republicans can succeed.
So the next time that the Idaho Freedom Foundation and their allied politicians try to claim that they have not been corrupted by any special interests, you will know better. Tell them you know about how Money Metals Exchange LLC is the special interest corporate sponsor of a plank of the Idaho Republican Party Platform.