Interesting statistics. This jives with the research of professor Lott at the University of Chicago, who is a noted expert on gun laws and stats.
There are 30,000 gun-related deaths per year by firearms. The U.S. population is 324,059,091 as of June 22, 2016. Do the math: 0.00925 percent of the population dies from gun-related actions each year. Statistically speaking, this is insignificant. Here is a breakdown of those 30,000 deaths put in perspective:
— 65 percent are by suicide, which would never be prevented by gun laws.
— 15 percent are by law enforcement in the line of duty.
— 17 percent are through criminal activity, gang and drug-related or mentally ill persons — better known as gun violence.
— 3 percent are accidental discharge deaths.
So technically, “gun violence” is not 30,000 annually, but drops to 5,100. Still too many? Now let’s look at where those deaths occurred:
— 480 homicides (9.4 percent) were in Chicago
— 344 homicides (6.7 percent) were in Baltimore
— 333 homicides (6.5 percent) were in Detroit
— 119 homicides (2.3 percent) were in Washington D.C. (a 54 percent increase over prior years)
So, basically 25 percent of all gun crime happens in just four cities. All four of those cities have strict gun laws, so it is not the lack of law that is the root cause.
This basically leaves 3,825 for the entire rest of the nation. Some states have much higher rates than others. For example, California had 1,169 and Alabama had one.
Now, who has the strictest gun laws by far? California, of course. The crime rate is spawned by the number of criminal persons residing in those cities and states. So, if all cities and states are not created equal, then there must be something other than the tool causing the gun deaths.
Are 5,100 deaths per year horrific? How about in comparison to other deaths? Robbery, death, rape, assaults are all done by criminals. It is ludicrous to think that criminals will obey laws. That is why they are called criminals.
But what about other deaths each year?
— 40,000+ die from a drug overdose — there is no excuse for that.
— 36,000 people die per year from the flu, far exceeding the criminal gun deaths.
— 34,000 people die per year in traffic fatalities (exceeding gun deaths even if you include suicide).
Now it gets good:
— 200,000+ people die each year (and growing) from preventable medical errors. You are safer walking in the worst areas of Chicago than you are when you are entering a hospital.
— 710,000 people die per year from heart disease. Should we ban double cheeseburgers? So, what is the point? If the liberals and the anti-gun movement focused their attention on heart disease, even a 10 percent decrease in cardiac deaths would save twice the number of lives annually of all gun-related deaths (including suicide, law enforcement, etc.).
A 10 percent reduction in medical errors would be 66 percent of the total number of gun deaths or four times the number of criminal homicides — simple. So, ask yourself, in the grand scheme of things, why the focus on guns?
Taking away guns gives control to governments. The founders of this nation knew that, regardless of the form of government, those in power may become corrupt and seek to rule as the British did by trying to disarm the populace of the colonies. A disarmed populace is a controlled populace.
Thus, the Second Amendment was proudly and boldly included in the U.S. Constitution. It must be preserved at all costs. Remember these words from Noah Webster, “Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed.”