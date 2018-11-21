I agree with Mark Fuller (Commentary Nov. 7) that the word ‘democracy’ is not found in the Declaration of Independence or in the United States Constitution, nor was it a term used by the founders of the Republic. However Mr. Fuller needs to step into the 21st century.
The manner in which he uses the term democracy dates back to ancient Athens and a few other Greek city-states that practiced direct democracy. They didn’t last and most ended in dictatorships. In the seventeenth century when the term democracy came into English usage, it was a negative word that referred to mob rule. Even James Madison writing in The Federalist, No. 10, expressed the opinion of many of the framers of the Constitution in referring back to the Greek and Roman democracies as “incompatible with personal security…rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives, as they have been violent in their deaths.”
Yet the term democracy, in the last hundred or so years, has taken on a positive connotation.
In fact today a couple of common references to the form of government practiced in the United States are: 1. Republic: “A form of government that derives its powers directly or indirectly from the people. Those chosen to govern are also accountable to those whom they govern,” It is also commonly known as, Representative Democracy; and 2. Constitutional Democracy: “A government that enforces recognized limits on those who govern and allows the voice of the people to be heard through free and fair elections.”
Leaders of either definition of government are voted into office by a majority; meaning our elected officials, be they federal, state, county, or city are elected by a majority of voters. Mr. Fuller is seemingly trying to invalidate free and fair election results. He seems to equate a majority vote of the electorate to mob rule. Also, he seemingly is nullifying the right to directly vote for a law through the initiative process guaranteed by the State of Idaho and numerous other states.
Mr. Fuller’s statement, “The majority can vote to take away your property or freedoms. If the majority wants something, they will have it, because the majority rule becomes the law.” First, Constitutional rights protects property and freedoms so a ‘vote’ cannot take away your property or freedom. Second, I read a little bitterness in Mr. Fuller’s second sentence. When a majority of voters in Idaho Falls wanted the technical college to be expanded into the College of Eastern Idaho, a project that Mr. Fuller so tenaciously campaigned against – and lost; does he consider that particular majority vote – “evil.”
He goes on to write, “If Idaho allows majority rule to replace constitutional law and republican principles, we are doomed…When the majority learns they can take from others, they will quickly take everything.” Could Mr. Fuller be engaging in false suppositions and fear mongering?