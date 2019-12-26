I was raised by a single mother in Pocatello. In my entire life, she never made more than $8,000 a year; I ate so much government cheese that I have a permanent stomach lining that allows me to eat almost anything. Looking back, I have often wondered how I could have been lucky enough to get from there to here.
I believe that we can only end poverty through education and mentorship. Hard work and innovative schools are vital. Confucius wisely said that “in education, there should be no distinctions of economic class.”
We need strong mentors.
When I was 9 years old, I had the opportunity to visit with Richard Finlayson, then-mayor of Pocatello, with my Cub Scout Pack. I was excited to meet with the mayor and share my frustrations with him that my mother had told me the upcoming flag football season would be canceled due to budget cuts.
Two days later I walked home and saw that Mayor Finlayson had visited my home and left a business card for my mother to call him. I was terrified that I had gotten my mother in trouble and confessed what I had done to her when she got home from work that night.
But nothing bad happened. In fact, from that point on, he took me to lunch monthly for 15 years. He came to all of my events. He introduced me to Karen McGee, who hired me as a dishwasher in her restaurant to earn money for prom and gas for my junky car. Because of Dick, I also met Val Arvas, whose recommendation got me my first real job as a banker at US Bank that helped me get into my career in insurance.
I remember Dick taking me back to my little apartment and pointing out all the nice houses on the hill. He said, “Adam, you can live in one of these houses if you work hard enough.” He taught me the secrets of successful people, working hard and the principles of investing. Conversations like that don’t happen in poor households, and a lot of us end up not aspiring to anything beyond the poverty we see.
You see, most poor kids aren’t taught how to “look up;” we have never seen or seriously considered anything other than what we have, and — though our parents are usually doing the very best they can — we see poverty as perpetual.
Dick saved me from that. He is now 86 years old and heading into the sunset of his life. When I call him every month or so, he is struggling more and more to remember me. But I remember. His impact on me was monumental.
I’ve broken the cycle of poverty. My family and I enjoy a life that, as a kid, I never knew existed. Both of my girls can “look up” and aspire to whatever success they feel drawn towards. My 11th grader has taken 45 college credits while in high school and is looking towards college.
To all of those coaches, troop leaders, church leaders and teachers that take time to mentor our youth, I celebrate you. Thank you, it truly does take a village to raise a child.