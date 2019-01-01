President Trump’s recent announcement of his plans to immediately begin withdrawing American forces from Syria came as a complete surprise to both senior military leaders and many in Congress. It also marked a reversal of what many considered to be a successful military strategy in the Middle East. In addition, it left our allies anxious and confused, and our enemies celebrating the decision. In tweeting his news of the withdrawal decision, President Trump included the comment: “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.”
Earlier this year, a spokesperson at the Pentagon reported that the Islamic State controlled less than 2 percent of the territory it once held in the Middle East. However, while we made significant progress in our fight against ISIS, reclaiming most of the territory once held by the Islamic State, the fight isn’t over. President Trump should understand the consequences of quickly withdrawing U.S. military forces from the Middle East. Just because the Islamic State doesn’t control any territory, does not mean it is defeated.
The Obama Administration’s decision to withdraw troops from Iraq in 2011, created a huge power vacuum. At that time, ISIS did not control any territory in Iraq. However, with no serious military resistance, it soon grew to occupy territory the size of England. Not only did the Islamic State quickly reconstitute itself, but it created a terrorist network, establishing cells in 29 countries around the world that continued to carry out terrorist attacks.
By 2014, the Sunni extremist group had succeeded in controlling enough territory in Iraq and Syria to that declare it had established an Islamic caliphate across the two countries. This was an Islamic state, operating under Sharia law, led by a political and religious leader whose power and authority was absolute. At the height of their power, it was estimated nearly 12 million people lived under some level of ISIS control in Syria and Iraq.
After President Trump’s inauguration, a new military strategy was put in place. It relaxed the restrictive rules of engagement and freed up our military to use its full range of military options. The Pentagon first launched a campaign of air strikes against the extremists in Iraq and Syria. This was followed by U.S. troops moving into Syria to fight the Islamic State group, and support local ground forces which pushed ISIS back. By the beginning of 2018, they had lost more than 90 percent of the territory they once held. However, despite losing their physical caliphate, thousands of ISIS fighters remained in Iraq and Syria, and they continued to carry out insurgent attacks.
While the U.S. remains the indispensable nation in the free world, Secretary of Defense Mattis wrote in his letter of resignation, “We cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances or showing respect to those allies.” A U.S. withdrawal from Syria would clear the way for Al-Qaeda to move back into the territory it previously occupied, and for Iran, its terrorist proxy Hezbollah and Russia to expand their influence across the region.
President Vladimir Putin quickly applauded President Trump’s announcement to withdraw U.S. military forces from Syria. Russia has been a long-time Syrian ally. It entered the conflict in 2015, to support President Bashar Assad’s struggling regime from advancing Islamic State fighters and other rebel groups. Putin has long sought to assert his country’s power and influence in the Middle East.
And, the worst-case scenario: Turkey takes out the Kurdish allies we recruited and trained to fight the Islamic State, leaving none of our allies on the ground in Syria to fight the Islamic State. This would leave our good friend Israel isolated and alone to face the threat. It would also leave doubts in the minds of our allies as to the extent of U.S. resolve to honor commitments elsewhere in the world.
The U.S. is the only global power capable of countering Russia, Iran and their terrorist proxies in Syria from gaining control of a region that the U.S. has always considered vital to its national security.
If we don’t confront terrorists on their soil overseas, we may find ourselves fighting them here in the USA. You choose your own poison — confront them in their backyard overseas or suffer the consequences of possible terrorism right here at home. It was with disbelief and shock that people around the world saw footage of the terrorist attacks in the U.S. on September 11, 2001, when the planes-turned-missiles slammed into the World Trade Center towers and damaged the Pentagon.
The reality of the matter is this: We can’t pick our enemies, but we can pick where we fight them.