Bryan Smith asks: “What’s happening to the Democratic Party?” Put quite simply, they are sick and tired of the Republican hatemongers pushing with considerable success to greatly expand the income inequality between the rich and poor while hoodwinking the middle class into thinking that they are on their side.
The proof of this claim is exemplified by the December 2017 tax bill that provided great benefits to the upper class while giving one-year tax relief to the middle class and taking it back at tax time as many are currently discovering. What is even more cynical is the reduction in the number of tax deductions for families with many children. This is the first time that the tax code has ever punished families for having too many children.
Another example is the Republican push to overturn the voter initiative for Medicaid expansion with Smith’s recently failed lawsuit followed by the Legislature’s push to severely limit this expansion. Then the act of pouring salt on the wound with comments such as “oh you poor ignorant souls you just don’t understand.” Guess what, Mr. Republican, they do understand and they hate you for your condescension.
The old comment “do not awaken the sleeping giant” comes to mind.
As more and more people are being pushed down the economic ladder this sleeping giant is both gaining size and anger. Nationwide, Republicans are attempting to counter this arousing giant by tactics such as purging voter rolls and limiting access to voting booths in poor neighborhoods.
These tactics will only work for a short time until the sleeping giant gets sufficiently awake and angry. At this time the socialists might easily claim control of the Democratic Party as well as solid control of the federal government. At this point, all bets are off. We could easily end up with European style socialism.
Republicans do not seem to understand the extent to which they are putting their version of American free enterprise at risk. Once Americans fully comprehend the impact of the 2017 tax bill and many other actions of the most recent two years of single-party control of all three branches of government the socialists might take control of the federal government. If this happens all bets are off.
If Republicans want to maintain the free enterprise system that has served our great nation for its entire existence they need to back off the demands of their big money backers and start to care about the people who have been hurt by their agenda. If they don’t all bets are off.