Many Idahoans might be surprised to learn that the Idaho Republican Party platform calls for taking away Idahoans’ right to vote for U.S. senator by repealing the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, which was ratified in 1913.
Special interests and high rolling political donors would love to repeal the 17th Amendment because then Idaho state legislators would end up choosing the U.S. senators from Idaho, not Idaho voters. It’s far easier and cheaper to decisively influence the outcome of state legislative races compared to a statewide direct vote for the U.S. Senate. A state legislative race in Idaho can be won with as little as $5,000-$20,000, or even less, but a statewide U.S. Senate race can cost millions of dollars.
There are some Idaho Republican legislators who oppose their party’s call to take away Idahoans’ vote for U.S. senator and who have officially filed their objections with the Idaho Republican Party. Undoubtedly there are dozens of other Idaho Republican legislators who oppose stealing Idahoans’ right to choose their U.S. senators, but these Idaho Republican legislators don’t dare to openly stand against the special interests, such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its allies, who control the Idaho Republican Party platform.
Below are quotes from Idaho Republicans who will stand with me to protect Idahoans’ right to vote for their senators. These statements were included in the “integrity in affiliation” or “loyalty oath” letters that are required by the Idaho Republican Party from their Republican political candidates.
Republican Rep. Britt Raybould of Rexburg said, “If a repeal (of the 17th Amendment) were to pass ... it would open the door to shifting the focus of state races from how a legislator will deal with state and local issues to how one might vote on the election of a federal senator.”
Republican senate nominee Peter Riggs of Post Falls argued: “I believe that the rights and freedoms of the people should not be limited or reduced, especially when positive enhancements and protections of those freedoms have already been delivered to the people. To repeal a part of the U.S. Constitution that will reduce the ability of the people to select their U.S. senator through an open and competitive election process is something I cannot support.”
Republican Sen. Steve Bair of Blackfoot stated, “I do not support ... repeal of the 17th Amendment.” Then Sen. Bair tacked on another comment, “I do not support this purity test.”
I agree with Sen. Bair that there should not be a loyalty oath or purity test to a party platform. But through the Idaho Republican Party’s flawed process, Idaho’s voters can know that there at least some Republican legislators who will try to defend their right to vote for U.S. senator.
If elected, the only loyalty oath I will swear will be to the Idaho and U.S. constitutions, not to any party or its platform. And I will always defend Idahoans’ right to directly vote for their U.S. senators.