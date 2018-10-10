I doubt it surprises anyone that governments constantly subsidize some businesses. I was surprised, however, to read a recent article exposing how much newspapers in Idaho receive in taxpayer subsidies.
Mainstream newspapers receive more than $3 million each year from Idaho public agencies in exchange for publishing legal notices. Government agencies are required to inform the public by publishing notices when they, among other things, set a budget, request proposals for a contract or auction off public property. You have seen the notices in tiny print but probably have never read them. Almost no one does.
The Legislature mandates that all local governments publish legal notices with the local newspaper of record. In 2017, Madison County paid the Rexburg Standard Journal more than $10,000 to publish the notices the county was required to make public. This unfunded mandate is an especially hard pill to swallow when I think about how few people actually read the legal notices section. Even more important, there are better and lower-cost alternatives for providing these public notices.
At the 2017 Idaho Association of Counties conference, every member in attendance voted for a resolution urging the Legislature to allow local government entities the option of posting their public notices online, rather than in newspapers.
During the 2018 Legislative Session, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, introduced a bill that would have allowed local governments the option of posting notices on their websites rather than in newspapers. This would have saved cities, counties, and other public entities millions of taxpayer dollars and provided notice to their residents more effectively. Unfortunately, this bill was killed in committee after extensive lobbying by the newspaper industry, raising concerns over permanence and storage for the notices. The newspapers did not want to lose their taxpayer-funded gravy train.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation has solved the concerns that were raised. IFF’s solution utilizes blockchain technology, allowing every legal notice published by every public entity to be found in a central database and for permanent unchangeable notices, all for just pennies per notice.
As an attorney who actually reads these small print notices, it makes far more sense to me to publish legal notices online. Times have changed since legal notices were first required to be published in a local newspaper. Print newspapers are no longer the best way to inform the public, nor do they effectively reach most of the population anymore. Just one in 10 individuals regularly receives print newspapers. For each of you reading this article, nine of your neighbors will never read it. Yet, eight in 10 individuals in Idaho have access to the Internet.
The Legislature should stop forcing taxpayers to subsidize newspapers. These dollars could be better used to educate our children, pave our roads and pay for law enforcement.