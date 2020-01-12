After completing my own graduate medical education, I realized that teaching medical students was missing from my medical practice. When I learned that Idaho WWAMI, the 48-year-old partnership between the University of Idaho and the University of Washington, was recruiting preceptors, I quickly volunteered to help. Preceptors are physicians who teach local medical students in a hands-on clinical setting.
I have now been teaching Idaho WWAMI medical students clinical neurology for more than 20 years. I’m proud that six of my former pupils are now practicing physicians in eastern Idaho. Teaching is a noble profession, intellectually satisfying and most importantly, I’m honored to be able to pass on my skills to the next generation, especially in light of Idaho’s physician shortage. Many people are unaware that our state ranks 49th for the number of primary care physicians per capita and that rural communities are most negatively impacted.
My own mentors and preceptors during medical school inspired me to include teaching in my practice. In my interactions with medical students, I strive to teach them to expect the unexpected, learn from mistakes, develop compassion and most importantly, listen to patients so that they can better help patients cope with their illness. As in any profession, in medicine, you learn a skill, practice the skill and then teach the skill.
I have seen many of my students return to Idaho after completion of their medical education, where their skills are sorely needed. I learn from my students as they teach me as well. I encourage my students to teach after their graduate medical education so they can repeat the cycle, which ultimately serves the state of Idaho and the incredible patients we care for.