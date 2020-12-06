The following is EIRMC ICU Dr. Krell’s testimony to the Eastern Idaho Public Health Board.
Thank you. I’ve not before requested time to speak to you but believe it is important for you to understand from a clinician’s view where we stand as a health system, that there is a breaking point, and we are at it.
We grow numb to the numbers, how many cases, deaths, intensive care unit patients. But to those of us on the front lines, the patients and deaths are real, and the toll on health care workers is personal.
It’s been a bad couple of weeks at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. We’ve seen over 20 intubated ICU COVID-19 patients on many days, and so many on the wards that we’ve had to open space in radiology to house the less sick patients, with no room on the usual wards.
But the toll is also personal for staff. We’ve buoyed each other, helped each other with that extra patient the ICU nurse knows he or she can’t care for in a usual manner or the ward nurse with more patients than can be adequately monitored.
Make no mistake. We are already rationing care. Under normal circumstances, some patients would be triaged to a higher level of care. For instance, some patients admitted to the COVID-19 ward, worrisome for early decline, are admitted to the ward rather than ICU simply because the patient in the next bed in the emergency room seems more likely to decline and need intubation, so the choice gets made.
Let me describe my day in the ICU. We start by getting a list from the respiratory therapists of who on the wards is on high-flow oxygen, the most support we can provide short of intubation. We take the list and go see each of those patients on the ward, try to get a sense of who is likely to crash and transport them to the ICU before they need emergent intubation on the ward. But it’s a judgment. There aren’t ICU beds for everyone who is worrisome, so we try to estimate who is most likely to crash. And we get it wrong sometimes.
We have no further capacity. It’s not the stuff — the ventilators or dialysis machines, for instance.
It’s mostly personnel. How much can you stretch that most valuable resource of the trained nurse and respiratory therapist and physician and all the ancillary staff that keep things running? For instance, the housekeeper who rushes to clean a room when someone dies or is moved, understanding the next patient in line desperately needs to get from the ER or the ward to that room.
And I never forget that housekeepers have the highest risk of health care worker acquired COVID-19 of any of us. And so many of them are in a vulnerable category for severe COVID-19 disease. We thank them, remind them they’re an important part of the team, but as for all staff, the look of worry and apprehension for themselves and their own family is never far from the surface.
EIRMC is the final common denominator for the region. If we can’t accommodate the patient who has exceeded the capability of the smaller hospital, that smaller facility must somehow take care of them, beyond their ability. So we work very hard at not being in that position. Let the ICU nurse take one extra patient, the rest of the staff will pitch in. Or let the charge nurse take care of a patient when he or she is supposed to be oversight and an extra set of eyes and ears for the entire staff, and can’t be that monitor if saddled with direct patient care. Or accept the patient and maybe, just maybe, they won’t actually need that ICU bed we don’t have, knowing if they go to the floor that ward is already beyond capacity.
But still, we sometimes can’t accommodate “just one more” and over the weekend, for a brief period went on “stabilize and ship,” meaning no acceptance of outside hospitals’ patients, and patients who present directly have to receive emergent stabilization and then shipped out rather than admitted. All the while knowing there really isn’t anywhere to ship that patient. Fortunately, it never came to that, because we make do rather than put a patient in harm’s way.
Please realize beyond a doubt we are already rationing care. This is not our usual standard of care. We all pride ourselves on delivering as good a level of care as any regional hospital in the Northwest. We have to. We are the referral center, the final common denominator for this entire region, and we have always prided ourselves on the knowledge that any patient here will get as state-of-the-art care as at any regional medical center in the Northwest, including any university center. (I happen to believe often better care.)
But we are unable to provide that now. We are in a crisis none of us have ever seen, doing our damnedest to provide the most good for the most people. I am witnessing the most courageous, selfless, tireless behavior by our staff, in the face of always recognizing the personal danger this pandemic poses. But there is a limit. The administrative team is doing everything they can to acquire more staff — travelers, enticing part-timers to full time, increasing shift pay differential (which isn’t much incentive when you’re exhausted). But we’re competing with everyone else in the country, and indeed we’re losing staff to other hospitals who offer experienced ICU nurses more for a week’s work than they are usually paid for two months.
But mostly our staff endure — supporting each other, crying for each other and the patients who die alone without family, often several a day. And the staff do what they can to comfort the patients and family, talking with relatives, FaceTiming on an iPad so at least loved ones can see their sick relative. And the patients are more time consuming anyway, much more complex than usual ICU or ward patients, more drips to change, more ventilator adjustments, more time turning patients, most of whom must be “proned,” a time-consuming and high-risk procedure to periodically turn them on their belly.
But we endure. But now it is time — it’s past time — for you to take definitive action. You must stop listening to the lunatic, delusional fringe out there who have thus far inhibited you from fulfilling your legal and moral duty to do anything within your power to decrease the destruction, the illness, the death. You can no longer pay attention to a small faction of the population who either cannot, or will not, see the consequence of their reckless, life-endangering behavior.
There is no more basic responsibility of government than the protection of public safety. And as a health board, you clearly have direct responsibility for protection of that public safety. And you clearly have the authority. You would not allow a person with tuberculosis to ignore quarantine requirements; you have the legal authority to detain that person. Yet you are allowing individuals to flaunt known effective measures that would quell this awful increasing growth in COVID-19 cases — with a disease more deadly than tuberculosis.
This is completely illogical and maddening. We have as a society chosen to allow bars to stay open while closing schools. We have allowed business employees to risk infection because we refuse to prohibit customers who ignore the mask mandate. We endanger customers by employees not masking. We have allowed spread to go unchecked to the point where we are on the verge of instituting crisis standards of care that will overtly decide who gets care and who doesn’t — who dies and who gets a chance.
And for what? To appease a small minority of the population who either cannot or will not understand their endangerment of the larger community. And who will not be convinced to voluntarily adhere to life-saving cautionary measures no matter how much you attempt to persuade them with recommendations that have no teeth, no enforcement.
I am asking you to act now, immediately, today. You have the legal authority and responsibility to enact measures that will enhance public safety, including an enforced mask mandate, a clear limitation on gatherings and closure of nonessential businesses such as bars and restaurants.
You have the authority. You have the responsibility.
I mean no disrespect. You have acted honorably and honestly. I have been appreciative of this board and while disappointed at the lack of rigor have supported you.
But the time for compromise, the time for appeasement has passed. You can direct law enforcement to enforce your directives; you have the power and responsibility. Law enforcement agencies don’t get to decide what laws are passed or what laws are enforced. To do so would be an existential threat to our democracy. You must act. To do less would be an abrogation of your responsibility and a denial of what you were elected to do.