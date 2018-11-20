Another Veterans Day with displays of American flags have come and gone, but this past observance by patriots was especially significant. It was the 100th anniversary of the military celebration, which was originally known as “Armistice” Day in 1918 as World War I was coming to a close.
Veterans left legacies behind as they bravely fought throughout history in both popular and unpopular wars. I guess one could say that serious conflicts with numerous casualties are never really popular, even when a country’s freedom and security are at stake. The bottom line here is that millions of devoted military men and women served honorably. Many were in harm’s way while other individuals, tragically, made the ultimate sacrifice with the loss of their lives.
As a thank you from a grateful nation, soldiers, sailors and airmen are entitled to VA benefits. While critics have cited the Veterans Administration with strong words of condemnation for their ineptness, there’s another side to this story. On the flip side of the coin, millions of GI’s have been treated well with much needed care.
Evidence of improved VA services are taking place both nationally and locally thanks, in part, to the Trump Administration.
The Post Register recently featured a front page story on the local VA clinic’s move from 17th Street to South Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls. The new facility will enable VA personnel to improve services for upper valley clients. Thanks to expanded offerings with modern technology, some local veterans will no longer have to make the long, arduous round trip to and from the VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City.
It saddens me that some of my retired military peers are not taking advantage of VA healthcare benefits. They complain by saying that it’s too much of a hassle dealing with the bureaucracy. In non-emergency situations the Veteran’s Administration is sometimes slow in processing claims, but ultimately veterans are taken care of by concerned staff members. To the credit of local VA providers here in the Idaho Falls-Pocatello region, I have found from experience that they are fine people who are competent and caring.
The key to success is perseverance combined with reasonably good communication skills with VA staffers. As vets, we are ultimately responsible to ourselves for filling out forms, arranging for interviews, making appointments for physical examinations, treatments, etc.
In cases where a veteran is seriously handicapped, then a friend, a relative or an advocacy group could and should intervene on their behalf.
I have a motto when dealing with the VA or for that matter, any other federal agency. It is: “Be patient, be persistent, be polite.”