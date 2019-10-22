A recent column described the horrible situation in Venezuela and ascribed it to the socialistic government and the disaster awaiting our great country if we should follow that path. If socialism is to succeed, it requires wise management and numerous checks and balances to ensure it follows a path that will take the nation down a stable and productive path.
In the case of Venezuela, they had stupid management that was totally corrupt and used the military to shut down opposition. Shutting down opposition was a gradual process that became increasingly severe as the economy continued to deteriorate. At the current time, the shutdown of dissent is close to absolute and free elections are a thing of the past.
There are two important lessons for the United States today. First, we have an economy that is largely private with limited socialism in things, such as education, health care and retirement programs with commerce entirely private with the government’s role limited to ensuring that companies are playing fair. There will always be debate about the government’s role in commerce, and we are seeing it playing out right now. This is how it should be. Any country that has attempted total control over the entire economy has had total failure and economic collapse. On the other hand, those countries that have allowed private enterprise to do anything they wanted have had horrible conditions for workers that have led to revolution. The conditions on display in the book “Les Miserables” were once real. A wise balance is required.
Second, we need to ensure transparency in all sections of government. Venezuela is only the latest example of what happens in the face of insufficient transparency. Dictators throughout history have had a veil of secrecy that has allowed them to grab and retain power. Once they have control, they often allow transparency and dare anyone to challenge their rule. Maduro is only the latest dictator to follow this model, just like Hitler, Stalin and many others before him.
This brings me to the manner in which Trump has been operating. He has viciously attacked any Republican or Democrat or journalist who dares to call him on almost anything. Mitt Romney is the only Republican senator who has dared to criticize him in even the softest of words, and as a reward, Trump has treated him like trash. The Democrats who are conducting an impeachment investigation over his behavior are being treated even worse. He has attempted to block anyone on his staff from testifying to Congress in spite of their having a legal requirement to do so.
The question I put to the reader is: Where will all of this take the America that we all love so much?