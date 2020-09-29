Orson Johnson and Bryan Smith opine that former Vice President Joe Biden has a cognition problem because he occasionally stutters. They are in good company with President Trump, who ridiculed Serge Kovaleski, a New York Times reporter with a chronic neuromuscular disability, at a campaign speech in South Carolina on Nov. 27, 2015. They bring their own cognition into question by equating physical disabilities with cognition. To remind readers, cognitive processes include thinking, knowing, remembering, judging and problem-solving — just what a president needs.
If you listen to Biden and don’t get hung up on a single word or two that don’t flow seamlessly, you will realize his deep knowledge of government, leading Congress with problem-solving legislation, basic human empathy and decency contrast very favorably with Trump who rambles incoherently, suggests we inject disinfectant as a treatment for the coronavirus or that the pandemic will go away naturally, which can only occur by herd immunity or “herd mentality,” according to “The President and the People” on ABC Sept. 15, moderated by George Stephanopoulos. This is exactly what Trump called it, which was more than a slip because he made no effort to correct himself. Of course, he probably meant to say, “herd immunity,” which he clearly does not understand. Trump cannot get out of the gaff as a slip of the tongue because he just hired Dr. Scott Atlas, a proponent of herd immunity, to head up the Coronavirus Task Group. Trump has bought into this theory hook, line and sinker. Atlas is an M.D., specializing in MRI studies of the brain and spine, and has no experience in public health or immunology.
The following describes just how dangerous the impact of adopting this protocol would be:
One can become immune to a disease in two ways: 1) get vaccinated — not yet a COVID-19 option or 2) develop natural immunity, aka herd immunity. Natural immunity is achieved by becoming infected by the disease and developing antibodies to fight it. When one becomes immune, they will not be able to infect others. The percentage of the population required to stop transmission of the disease varies with specific diseases, but is 60%-70% for COVID-19.
So, where is this going?
The U.S. population is 331,002,651. To date, the U.S. has had 6.7 million cases and 198,000 deaths, giving a death rate of 3%. The number of infections required to create herd immunity is 0.7 x 331,002,651 = 231,701,856. If the death rate is 3%, then 0.03 x 231,701,856 = 6,951,056 will die.
Trump is implementing herd immunity now. So, our dear leader and his advisors, if allowed to quit administering tests and drop advisories to social distance, wear masks, wash hands, limit mass gatherings, etc. will cause nearly seven million deaths to achieve natural herd immunity. I don’t like those odds and using simple scientific reasoning, do not trust Trump or his band of mental midgets to lead us out of this pandemic or any other national problem.
Give Biden a chance — he is the safe and sane alternative.