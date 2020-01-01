We know that smog is bad for our health. But did you know smog is responsible for climate change?
No? Bear with me while I explain.
Have you ever tried to maintain the temperature in your car by running the air conditioner and the heater at the same time? Tricky, but you can do it. That is until they both malfunction with the air conditioner off and the heater on. It’s going to get hot, and quickly.
That’s how the planet’s temperature was regulated before the industrial revolution. Eruptions from the earth’s surface, e.g., volcanoes, turned on the cooler and the heater at the same time. The primary air conditioner (sulfur dioxide) precipitated out in less than two years. The heater (carbon dioxide) stayed until the ocean and plant life removed most of the added carbon dioxide, which could take up to a century.
The violent collision of an asteroid with Earth about 63 million years ago produced the Chicxulub crater in Mexico and immediate physical damage thousands of times greater than the Japan earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Its sulfur dioxide (and ash) then essentially froze the western hemisphere. When the sulfur dioxide was gone, the massive amounts of carbon dioxide in the air heated the whole planet. The collision caused the extinction of an estimated 75 percent to 99 percent of living species.
So how do humans control the planet’s temperature? We burn coal, emitting both sulfur dioxide (air conditioner) and carbon dioxide (heater).
Humans began burning coal for heating and cooking well before the 1850 industrial revolution. The amount of pollution and carbon dioxide was insignificant. But carbon dioxide accumulations and earth’s warming would begin.
The invention of the steam engine turned that insignificant stream of additional carbon dioxide into our current tsunami. But the heating was masked by massive amounts of sulfur dioxide, which in turn cooled the planet. Humans had turned on both the planet’s air conditioner and the heater at the same time. As a result, our planet cooled by 0.6 degrees Fahrenheit by 1900.
That worked until 1891 when pollution in London became so unhealthy that the Public Health Act was passed. Humans started to turn down the air conditioner. The planet started warming.
In the U.S. more pollution control acts became law in the ‘50s and ‘60s. The planet warmed a little more. But with the Clean Air Act of 1970, and amendments in 1978 and 1990 (response to acid rain), the rate of warming skyrocketed; a 1 degree Fahrenheit warming from 1980 to 2010. The U.S. wasn’t alone in regulating pollution. Other developed countries followed suit.
Today humans have the heater running full blast. We continue to turn down the air conditioner. Computer predictions suggest the planet has only decades before the heater kills many of us and leads to the extinction of other species.
Why do we need to understand the role of sulfur dioxide and the unintended consequences of air pollution regulation in climate change?
There are two reasons. First, politicians and the public want simple solutions to climate change that can be solved by throwing enough money at it. Climate change isn’t that simple. Second, if a climate apocalypse is the imminent threat the Extinction Rebellion and Greta Thunberg says it is, we need to pray for more volcanic eruptions or turn on our human air conditioner while continuing to turn down the heater.