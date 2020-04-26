Expect that, very soon, you’ll see mailers and advertisements from the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry’s campaign arm, the Idaho Prosperity Fund. Those communications are usually full of trickery intended to convince voters to elect the most liberal Republican candidates on the ballot. Such communications try to portray incumbent conservative legislators as being contrary to the electorate’s conservative values, and liberal incumbent legislators or candidates as being conservative when they’re not.
At one time, IACI was the state’s most formidable policy organizations, but they’ve since been overshadowed at the Statehouse by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Yet, IACI remains a threat to conservatives at the ballot box, where the organization has demonstrated a willingness to bend the truth.
For example, several years ago, the Prosperity Fund sent mailers to Rep. Lenore Barrett’s constituents with the wildly dishonest claim that Barrett supported the introduction of wolves into Idaho. That was heresy for a lot of Idaho voters, and especially devastating in and around Challis, where Barrett is from.
In truth, Barrett merely voted against the creation of a new government regulatory board to deal with wolves. She figured why start a new government agency when a rancher with a rifle and good aim will do the trick every time? But IACI’s misdirection cost Barrett re-election.
IACI is not interested in conservative principles. IACI’s Prosperity Fund has one job, which is to elect legislators who aren’t conservatives so that it is easier for IACI to increase the size of government, continue Obamacare and get corporate welfare schemes enacted or expanded.
Not so long ago, IACI released a bit of a hit list — which candidates the Prosperity Fund is supporting. Not surprisingly, the most liberal candidates it could find has the IACI’s backing. That includes District 35 Sen. Van Burtenshaw and Reps. Jerald Raymond and Rod Furniss, who represent portions of Butte, Clark, Jefferson and Fremont counties. I previously noted that this trio has voting records that are nearly identical to the voting records of liberal Boise Democrats.
Similarly, in District 34 (Bonneville and Madison counties), the group endorsed Rep. Doug Ricks’ run for the state Senate and the re-election of Britt Raybould for the House. Both tend to side with liberal Democrats, according to their voting records. But it wouldn’t shock me to see IACI portray Ricks and Raybould as conservative stalwarts.
So, you should probably start asking: Why is IACI be more favorable to these legislators instead of actual conservative Republicans? The answer is: It’s the conservative legislator who stands in the way of IACI’s big-government agenda. The organization’s objective is to elect a majority coalition of liberal Republicans and leftist Democrats to the Legislature. IACI’s biggest obstacle is that Idaho’s Republican primary tends to attract conservative voters. For IACI’s candidates to win, its messages must appeal to appeal to pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-limited government voters.
Because IACI isn’t the only group out there that engages in these deceptive ploys intended to con conservative voters, my suggestion is whenever you see or hear an advertisement for a legislative candidate, especially those from IACI’s Prosperity Fund, do your research. That includes examining the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Freedom Index and the scorecard from the American Conservative Union. Ask incumbent candidates with bad scores to explain how two separate organizations — one in Boise and the other in Washington, D.C., — concluded their voting is not much different than the votes from their Democrat colleagues. Ask challengers how they would do in IFF and ACU’s rating systems. Find out for yourself if IACI’s favored candidate is really a conservative or if you’re being misled.