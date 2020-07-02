The issue of Puerto Rico statehood has reemerged due to the recent announcement of another statehood plebiscite on Nov. 3 elections in Puerto Rico. Yet are Americans fully aware of the dire consequences of Puerto Rico statehood on the United States? The U.S. does not want statehood for Puerto Rico, Puerto Ricans do not want statehood, and support for sovereignty has been increasing with every referendum. In all five previous status plebiscites, statehood was rejected by Puerto Rican voters.
For 122 years, Puerto Rico has been under a territorial government that has negatively impacted Puerto Rican national and economic development. Puerto Rico’s admission to the union would be harmful to the future of the United States. Americans should know that the statehood party has a long history of corruption, violent mobs (“turbas”), and violent persecution of pro-sovereignty advocates. The statehooders advocate for statehood solely to increase dependency on American taxpayer funds with increased spending on welfare programs ($10 billion), while telling the people they will never have to learn English, assimilate or become Americans.
As a state, Puerto Rico would have two senators and seven members of the U.S. House of Representatives. To keep the 435 balance in the House, Congress would have to reduce current states’ representation to make room for Puerto Rico. Will Americans from Idaho or Nebraska want their congressional representation reduced to accommodate the Puerto Ricans? No. Even top Republican leaders like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recognizes the consequences, are adamantly against statehood for Puerto Rico.
Americans recognize that annexing Puerto Rico into the union would turn the United States into a multinational state: E Pluribus Duo. Americans know of Puerto Rico’s historic pro-sovereignty movements and understand that statehood would bring in a “Caribbean Quebec” into the union, particularly when less than 20% of Puerto Ricans are even fluent in English.
Statehooders support Puerto Rico maintaining its own Olympic team, including proudly playing against Team USA. When Puerto Rico defeated the U.S.A. Dream Team at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Puerto Ricans celebrated that triumph for weeks. Statehooders insist that Puerto Rico keep its Olympic team, in clear violation of the Amateur Sports Act of 1978.
Puerto Ricans call Puerto Rico their “país” (country) and “nación” (nation), not territory. In Puerto Rico, the American flag is called “la pecosa” (freckles) and Puerto Ricans do not celebrate the Fourth of July. Most Puerto Ricans, particularly statehood leaders, cannot even sing the U.S. National Anthem nor speak proper English.
This bipartisan problem has a bipartisan solution: sovereignty. An immediate transition to sovereignty ends dependency on American taxpayer funds and would usher in a new Puerto Rico as an ally of the United States. President Trump and the U.S. Congress have the power to resolve this problem by appointing a decolonization commission to ensure a smooth transition to sovereignty. In 1986, the Reagan administration supported Micronesia and the Marshall Islands to attain their sovereignty under a Compact of Free Association with the United States. Conservatives can save billions in U.S. taxpayer dollars with a sovereign Puerto Rico. In 2014 the U.S. General Accountability Office published a report detailing how costly statehood would be for Puerto Rico and the United States.
Sovereignty is Puerto Rico’s only viable option for economic development and to secure its right to exist as a nation. Puerto Rico is ready for freedom, and you can help us make this a reality by demanding that your elected officials support a transition to Puerto Rican sovereignty. The future of both our countries depends on it.