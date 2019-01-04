The late Sam Shepard once said in a workshop that a writer can start with a small idea. It could be a place seen once, or a conversation overheard in an adjoining motel room, or a brief song played on the radio.
William Faulkner claimed he got the idea for “The Sound and the Fury” from watching three boys and a girl playing in a stream. From that, he created the dysfunctional, doomed Compson family.
Some years ago, I visited Cornwall and stayed in a town called Tintagel. Locals will tell you it is where King Arthur was born. Ignoring the mythical aspects of King Arthur, nothing in the stories suggest he came from Tintagel, or the adjacent Tintagel Island that has Norman ruins.
I stayed at a century plus old hotel called the Camelot, and if it looked like a façade for an old sword and sandals movie, the interior with its dark corridors, round table and creaking stairways indicated the hotel needed renovation. The desk clerk was a small bony man with a Bela Lugosi accent. There were many landscape paintings on the walls by a resident artist the hotel claimed was “the greatest painter in England.” He pinned plastic butterflies to some of his paintings.
I believe I was the only guest in an establishment reminiscent of Stephen King’s hotel in The Shining. I didn’t stay long but did visit the Norman ruins one morning and thought it an excellent locale for the beginning of a Daphne du Maurier novel. When a friend of a friend picked me up and took me to her house overlooking Fowey Harbor, I heard stories about the author of Rebecca when du Maurier lived in the Polruan-Fowey area. Her mansion still stands.
The deep water Fowey harbor, the quaint houses, the old taverns of Polruan, and memories of the western Cornwall coast with Tintagle Island facing the anachronistic castle-hotel, gave me an idea for a possible suspense or even horror novel. What if a popular writer who has prescient dreams were to meet the ghost of Daphne du Maurier and receive warnings of danger he doesn’t understand — like du Maurier’s hapless protagonist in her short story, “Don’t Look Now.”
Two years and many rewrites later, another story emerged after I read a haunting essay by Susan Schneider Williams called “The Terrorist Inside My Husband’s Brain.” Her husband was Robin Williams afflicted with Lewy Body Dementia which ultimately drove this gifted actor-comedian to commit suicide. At one point, it seemed evident that my novel in progress was taking a sharp turn from the original idea.
Research can provide a new source of knowledge and inspiration. The trick is to tie it all together into a story. I can’t say any more except that the resulting novel, a kind of psychological thriller called Brewer’s Odyssey, is an eBook and will soon be available as a softcover. The few who have read the manuscript have registered a positive reaction — though I suspect the ending might spark some debate. Brewer’s Odyssey may succeed or fade into oblivion. As T.S. Eliot so poignantly said, we have only the work and “the rest is not our business.”
Sam Shepard had a point; from the simplest impulse or incident can come an artistic work. Whether it is ultimately a major work no one can say except future critics.
I must recommend Cornwall as a lovely place to visit whether you write or not.