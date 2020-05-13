“And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, / Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”
(William Butler Yeats, “The Second Coming”)
With a frozen economy and social life shut down, Americans are experiencing difficulties they haven’t seen or felt since the Great Depression with its breadlines and poverty. The job loss numbers are staggering with over 4 million Americans applying for unemployment benefits. Since the coronavirus outbreak, 26 million Americans have lost their jobs. This is bigger than the Great Recession’s impact on the U.S. labor market. The economy will recover as it did after World War II and the 2008 crash, but some jobs may never return. The COVID 19 virus could reemerge stronger than ever. It has already killed over 80,000 Americans.
This has to affect the psyche of all citizens, as well. The arts have been hit with closed cinemas, theatres, restaurant-bar venues and concert halls. On a local level, the Rocky Mountain Writers’ festival for 2020 was canceled for the first time in its 30-year history. I know some people would rather pass on a poetry reading, but now and then, there is a very human moment. The poems work, the writers connect with the audience and the air is somehow electric. In 2008 the festival had a memorable evening when Rick Ardinger and William Studebaker read a touching tribute to two deceased poets, Bruce Embree and Scott Preston. We lost Studebaker that July in a kayak accident. Life is precious, indeed.
Many artists joke that they have their artistic calling, whatever it is: music, theatre, writing, painting — but they also have a “real job” to survive. Now, both the artistic endeavors and the real jobs may be lost with the virus. I miss live music concerts. There is something magical in playing for an audience of dancing, joyful people.
Though the pandemic will end and new jobs will emerge, the economic prognosis is grim at the moment.
“The very best-case scenario is we rapidly bounce back and we get close to something where we were before. Personally, I think that’s highly unlikely. The shock from the virus is going to trigger a broader economy-wide recession,” said Jesse Edgerton, an economist at JPMorgan. “That’s a really harsh reality.”
There is also the terror of the coronavirus itself. Survivors have described the symptoms of feeling a slow suffocation. I know from my history of asthma that struggling to breathe is horrific. We don’t know much about this virus. Will it mutate? Will it come back? What happens if it does return during next year’s flu season? We have at least a year before a vaccine is developed.
I have little sympathy for those protestors who equate a state or federal government mandate regarding health precautions as an infringement on their “liberties.” They can bring assault rifles to a public demonstration, but one can’t shoot holes in a virus that needs a living host. The coronavirus will infect large crowds and spread elsewhere.
Sometimes a world crisis reveals a deeper humanity in all of us. Genuine heroes have emerged: the first responders and the doctors and nurses handling the often terminally ill. This new disease may be a warning, however, with a deeper resonance: The more we ravage and pollute the earth for profit, devour wildlife and destroy rain forests in the Amazon that provide 20% of our oxygen, the more we will activate those viruses waiting for millennia in remote areas to find new hosts and avenge the earth.