On March 4 we observe Idaho Day, commemorating the creation of the Idaho Territory by President Abraham Lincoln on that day in 1863. It is a day to celebrate Idaho’s history, cultural and geographic diversity and natural beauty.
This year we also celebrate another grand historical event, the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution giving women the right to vote. Idaho’s first attempt to enfranchise women began in 1870 but sadly failed with a tie vote in the territorial Legislature. Attitudes gradually changed, however, and in 1896 Idaho became the fourth state in America to give its women the right to vote, following Wyoming, Utah and Colorado, a glorious event celebrated through the 2020 Idaho Day theme “Inspiring Idaho Women.”
The Bonneville County Heritage Association, led by Ann Rydalch, will sponsor a free Idaho Day event honoring Idaho and Bonneville County women, to be held today at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. The program will include a short film, “Idaho Women in White,” created by Paul Jenkins, assisted by David Nipper and narrated by Rebecca Long Pyper. It will be a wistful blending of art and history using vintage photographs of women wearing white.
During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it was fashionable for women to wear white dresses at formal gatherings, such as graduation ceremonies, social events and even parades. These noble images of purity and virtue seem to descend upon us as from a dream “all bathed in liquid light.” They offer to us a vivid contrast to the casual informality of our own day. It is certainly no surprise to learn that women in the suffrage movement often wore white to emphasize the virtue of their cause and as a reminder of their femininity and unwillingness to appear intimidating or masculine in their crusade to win the vote.
Historic photographs of prominent Idaho women and their biographies were gathered from the archives of the Idaho State Historical Society and the Museum of Idaho, one of the most exciting being an image of iconic Idaho Falls educator Ethel A. Boyce at about 18, the year she obtained her teaching certificate. She once taught grades one through eight in a tiny one-room school at Carmen Creek near Salmon, Idaho. Visits to Idaho Falls were made by stagecoach.
I got to know Ethel Boyce while attending the first grade in 1946 in the historic little Emerson west building built in 1920. She drove to school each day in her 1927 Chevrolet sedan. Miss Cobley was my regular teacher, but both she and Ethel held joint activities from time to time. I clearly remember the old wooden floor squeaking as we entered her room. In those days there was a rickety old bell tower on the east end of the building, and Miss Boyce seemed to have the authority to determine which kids got to ring the bell in the morning, at lunch and at recess. I recall being allowed to ring the bell one day by pulling on a wooden handle attached to a long, heavy wire fastened to the bell.
Miss Boyce was a strict disciplinarian but captivated her students through effective teaching strategies. She taught and served as a principal for 39 years, retiring in 1951. An Idaho Falls elementary school was named after Ethel Boyce in 1965.
Most of my great teachers were women. The list would include Bess Taylor at Emerson Elementary, Irene Bailey at O.E. Bell Junior High and at Idaho Falls High School, Helen Aupperle, Gladys Buckley and most memorable, Mae Neuber who stirred my imagination by introducing me to the greatest art ever created.
The last sentence in German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s famous two-volume drama “Faust,” completed in 1831, reads, “Das ewige weibliche zieht uns hinan.” Translated into English it reads, “The eternal feminine spirit draws us upward.” And so it was, so it is and so it will always be, “The eternal feminine spirit draws us upward.”