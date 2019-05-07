On May 1, with 24 hours notice, the only public transportation provider in Idaho Falls ceased operations. Stories have been in the news – even on the front page of the Post Register — about the upcoming demise of this operation. But I doubt the average citizen of Idaho Falls paid much attention. Let’s face it, unless you used the service, chances are you never even noticed that Idaho Falls had a public transportation service. So what’s the big deal?
The big deal is that many seniors and disabled individuals depend on this service for transportation to get to, at a minimum, medical appointments. In fiscal year 2018 alone, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership reimbursed TRPTA for 18,340 boardings (one-way trips) for seniors 60 and over. That only accounts for the rides that EICAP reimbursed.
The big deal is that many people in Idaho Falls can’t afford reliable transportation to get to their jobs. No transportation equals no job. This segment of our population needs public transportation for self-sufficiency.
The big deal is that a segment of our society has criminal convictions that require employment as a part of their probation plan. These individuals are often required to take low paying jobs, not allowing them the luxury of a reliable automobile. With no access to transportation to a place of employment, they are at risk of breaking requirements of their probation.
According to the TRPTA Short Range Transit Plan published in September 2017, ridership in 2015 was 99,829 – not an insignificant number. This report included responses of a questionnaire offered to these riders. The responses indicated that 70% had no valid drivers license, 60% had no car and 51% did not have a cell phone with internet access. Also, 42% reported an annual income of under $20,000 and another 47.4% didn’t even know what their income was. How, outside of public transportation, are these individuals supposed to find their way to medical appointments and places of employment?
These points aside, let’s not forget the environmental issues. We have an entire generation that is concerned about greenhouse gases and carbon footprint. Public transportation matters.
Idaho Code Title 40, Chapter 21 states it best:
“It is hereby recognized by the legislature of the state of Idaho that, as the population and economy of areas of this state grow, the total needs for mobility of commerce and people cannot be met solely with highway and road systems; that motor vehicle congestion and air quality problems result which may adversely affect health and safety; that there are a variety of persons who are elderly, who have disabilities, who live in rural areas or who otherwise require public transportation services for their general welfare; and that prosperous commerce and industry depend upon effective regional systems of transportation.”
Many hours of research and second-guessing could occur to find out what went wrong with TRPTA. The focus now needs to be on finding a solution and getting our citizens back on public transportation. This needs to be a priority. It is a big deal.