If you follow current events in Idaho, even marginally, you become aware of the seemingly ever-presence of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, Republican Party platform and the Freedom Index. Depending on your political persuasion, this group is either an esteemed protector of the state or a band that annoyingly plays the same three tunes (lower taxes, smaller government, free enterprise).
Mr. Doyle Beck is a frequent columnist from this group. His two most recent newspaper columns have included the organization’s expected rhetoric. He stated the Freedom Foundation followers are “the best of the best freedom fighters” when using the “ultimate yardstick,” the Freedom Index, in defending “conservative principles,” and “saving the country” against the “noose tightening”… “liberalism that is baked into (government) bureaucracy.” Take “today (where) most American families depend on the government to raise their kids.”
Okay, even though those words are controversial and emotionally laden, Mr. Beck has the right in this country to express them. And good for him. However, in these two newspaper columns he diverged and made a sharp right turn (think the Broadway musical “1776”, and the tongue-in-cheek song, Cool, Cool Considerate Men, “ever to the right, never to the left”).
Mr. Beck turned into the religion lane, inferring that the Freedom Foundation’s principles, platforms and indexes have the approval of deity. He provided evidence of this divine support by quoting from a prominent Mormon leader of 80 years ago and referred to moral Biblical teachings and Judeo-Christian values. I am suggesting that before we have another newspaper column from this group suggesting deity is smiling down upon them, they take a time out and thoughtfully consider the following four items.
1. A religious leader of 2,000 years ago, James, taught that those who keep the royal law (loving one’s neighbor as one’s self) are to focus on the poor and needy (James 1) and give fair pay to the laborer (James 5). What has the Freedom Foundation done to be directly helpful to those who are poor, needy and underpaid?
2. A religious leader of the 19th century, Brigham Young, stated, “it floods my heart with sorrow to see so many (church members) who wish everybody to come to their standard and be measured by their measure, concluding that if they are in the path of truth, others must have precisely their weight and dimensions … let us not narrow ourselves up.” This sounds a bit like the Freedom Foundation, who measure individuals by their adherence to platforms and indexes.
3. A current religious leader, Quentin Cook, in 2003 and again in 2016, stated almost any virtue taken to excess can become a vice. It is possible to elevate a principle, no matter how worthwhile, to prominence that can become a form of religious fanaticism ... a pursuit of gospel hobbies with excess zeal. Does this not sound a little like the Freedom Foundation proponents?
4. Lastly, some organization members pat themselves on the back due to an absolute certainty of their beliefs. This approach can come across to some as boastful, smug, egotistical and even combative. This does not quite sound like moral Biblical teachings.
I guess the suggestion for the Freedom Foundation is they leave “we’re on a Mission from God” to the iconic movie “The Blues Brothers,” and to the stars, Dan Akroyd and John Belushi.