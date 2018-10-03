The push to expand Medicaid in Idaho is morphing into a movement for government-run health care — and that’s not good news for those who like affordable health care.
Idaho Freedom Foundation president Wayne Hoffman recently wrote a commentary in which he highlighted Reclaim Idaho’s long-term ambitions to implement a government-run health care system. He noted, such a system would be funded “through outrageously high taxes and a massive national debt to be paid by our kids and grandkids.”
Hoffman is right. If every American were covered by Medicaid, that would require much higher taxes and almost certainly would add to an already outrageous national debt. A government-run health care system would not make health care “free,” but rather, it would just change the form of payment to taxes and debt.
Medicaid expansion is like a gateway drug for a single-payer system, which would foster dependency on government-run programs. And we had better watch within our own state, because, as Hoffman puts it, “Today’s Obamacare proponents are tomorrow’s single-payer activists.”
The United States boasts a mixture of private and government health programs, with many citizens purchasing private insurance and millions on Medicaid and Medicare. There is also a mixture of private and government hospitals, with veteran care provided by the government.
This mixture complicates health care regulations and costs. But the solution to high-cost health care is not to increase regulations and government-run programs. The ideal situation for a consumer would be to have multiple private companies competing for their business. Competition drives prices down. But government-run health care does not and will never work this way.
Expansion of Medicaid in Idaho may begin with Proposition 2, an attempt to extend “free” government health care to single, childless, working adults. This perpetuates the unaffordability of health care. As more citizens are covered by Medicaid, the cost of private coverage will increase as demand for health care services grows, and proponents of Medicaid expansion will find a new group deemed unable to afford health care. And expansion will just repeat.
The solution for health care affordability does not lie with a government-run health care program. Affordability comes from market competition provided by private programs. Passage of Proposition 2 in Idaho will only get us further from the solution to high health care costs.