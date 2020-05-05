A year ago, my wife and I started the Idaho Medical Debt fund to protect hardworking Idaho families from shady attorneys operating a “racket” designed to line their own pockets by tacking outrageous attorney fees onto medical bills. In the process, we heard story after story of unfair collection practices and how a few unscrupulous attorneys were using Idaho’s collection laws to wreak havoc in the lives of innocent families. We were so shaken by hundreds of heartwrenching stories that we encouraged the Idaho legislature to update Idaho laws so that these egregious practices would be prevented in the future. An overwhelming majority of our state representatives and senators courageously stood up against powerful special interest groups and passed the Idaho Patient Act.
When we met with legislators in Boise about the Idaho Patient Act, we got a valuable but shocking education about Idaho politics. We were told by one legislator that he and others were angry with us because we were going after a member of “the club.” We learned that “the club” meant supporters of the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s radical agenda. And since one of its members would be financially impacted by the Idaho Patient Act, “all” members of “the club” were “angry” with us.
Bryan Smith and his close friend Doyle Beck run the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Smith also runs MRS, the company that is accused of tacking thousands of dollars of attorney fees onto medical bills in unfair collection tactics. He is also a partner in the law firm Smith Driscoll that represents MRS in the alleged racket that has ruined the finances of so many Idaho families.
Legislative members of “the club” are told how they are supposed to vote by the Idaho Freedom Foundation via the “freedom score” that is assigned by the IFF on bills that come before the legislature. The IFF gave the Idaho patient act a freedom score of “-9” claiming it limited the “freedoms” of attorneys, collection firms, and others. That “-9” is by far the worst score awarded by the IFF for the entire year.
Sure enough, it was only members of “the club” who voted against the Idaho Patient Act. In their defense, some of them told us confidentially that they were afraid of what would happen to them politically if they voted their conscience in favor of the Act. They apologized to us, stating that they would like to vote for it but politically could not afford to.
As expected, the founders of the Idaho Freedom Foundation have vowed to punish all those who voted in favor of the Idaho Patient Act. Smith, Beck and their loyal disciples are waging a war on all legislators who voted in favor of the Act by launching an aggressive and unfair campaign against their reelection.
Fortunately, these courageous legislators ignored the threats and voted for what they thought was right in spite of the retribution that they knew was going to be unleashed against them. These courageous, upstanding legislators need your support. Please support them in the upcoming primary election.
Today, I know a lot more about the Idaho Freedom Foundation than I did a year ago. I consider myself an avid conservative. I believe that conservative solutions have proven to be far more successful than the solutions usually touted by the “liberal left.” I find myself in support of most things that the IFF says that it supports. But make no mistake. The Idaho Freedom Foundation is no longer a supporter of freedom but only a supporter of the special interests of its founders, its board members and its power base of overzealous, radical and unreasonable special interests. Its tactics of extremism, character assassinations, retribution, disinformation and punishing those who disagree with it are right out of the extreme liberal playbook. The Idaho freedom score, if it had any credibility in the past, certainly has no credibility today.