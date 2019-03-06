About four years ago, the Ammon mayor and council started to dig deeper into how sales tax dollars are redistributed to cities and counties. We assumed that when you purchased goods or services in Ammon and paid sales tax those dollars returned to Ammon based on “point of sale.” They do not.
When we dug deeper into Idaho law, we found that sales tax revenue sharing with cities and counties is an extremely complicated system. In fact, it is an antiquated system based on a formula using inventory on the shelves and cattle in the field in 1967.
However, more concerning was the realization that this formula actually harms cities that have experienced rapid growth in the decades since 1967 — cities like Ammon, Chubbuck and Meridian.
For example, Ammon grew 123 percent from 2000 to 2010, and it continues to grow at a steady pace. Also, Ammon has one of the lowest tax levies in the state, at around $3 per $1,000 in taxable value. Then factor in Ammon’s increase in taxable value by 5 percent per year and Ammon’s tax levy rate is actually decreasing.
This growth, combined with the decreased revenue, makes it extremely difficult to keep up with the increased demands on infrastructure. Ammon has a bustling retail business sector that is attractive to thousands of customers from Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Teton Counties, not to mention Jackson Hole, Wyoming. People from around the region spend their money in Ammon stores, but under the current system, Ammon doesn’t see most of those sales tax dollars.
The reason is because the current sales tax distribution law is decided by a “hypothetical base” giving money back to cities and counties according to conditions as they were in 1967. In 1967, Ammon had around 2,500 residents. It was small. But when a population like Ammon’s goes from 2,500 to 16,000 in a short period of time, the infrastructure lags.
Intersections need to be upgraded, roads need to be improved, and public safety needs to be increased. In a traditional “point of sale” system, cities rely on dollars generated by money spent in their cities to help make these improvements. Idaho’s sales tax distribution is unfairly frozen in time, punishing cities that have grown.
The result of the law has been mass distortion. Cities that grew substantially since 1967 — like Ammon — receive a disproportionately low allocation of state sales tax dollars compared to cities that have not seen the same amount of rapid growth. In 2018, Ammon (around 16,000 people) received about one-third the amount of sales tax revenues per capita as did the city of Kellogg (over 2,000 people). Caldwell (over 54,000 people) received one-third the amount per capita as the city of McCall (about 3,300 people). For an extreme example, Idaho Falls (over 61,000 people) received about one-sixth per capita what Sun Valley received (over 1,400 people), and one-fourth per capita what Ketchum received (about 2,700 people).
The system is broken. It is past time for the Legislature to act and make a correction to this formula. This past week, the Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee considered legislation (HB154), sponsored by Rep. Jason Monks of Meridian, which would start to remedy this issue. An even better bill is expected to be introduced this week. Rep. Monks’ efforts are worth supporting.
If change is going to happen, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee needs to hear from Idahoans. They need to hear from you. They need to hear that Idahoans support good policy and a system that rewards growth. I encourage you to support change by contacting your legislators about this important issue.