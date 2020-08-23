The Idaho Falls Police Department is united in a spirit of teamwork to be an open, courteous and community-minded organization devoted to quality public service. We are dedicated to living by values reflecting a genuine desire to care for the safety and well-being of the public we serve as well as the professionals who provide that service. IFPD will work with, partner with, talk with and reach out to all sections of the community. We embrace continuous improvement and are happy to exchange ideas with people of goodwill and learn from each other.
Both well before the tragic death of George Floyd and after, IFPD has been committed to continuous improvement. IFPD has robustly implemented a body-worn camera program; collected and released use-of-force data, collected and released demographic data of the people we stop, reaffirmed a duty to intercede policy, established training on de-escalation every time we train in the use of force, trained every officer in mental health first aid, implemented an officer wellness program, increased officer training to five times the state requirement, updated use of force policies to nationally-recognized best practice standards, actively engaged with the community — including with groups which have traditionally been marginalized — as well as concerned individuals, significantly increased clearance rates for criminal investigations, re-established a neighborhood policing program, solved two longstanding cold case murder cases, and worked to decrease the crime rate.
As the community and the country contemplate different ideas about policing, IFPD will continue to look for the best ways to serve the community of Idaho Falls and to protect the public. Some recent ideas and suggestions are good. Some have already been implemented at IFPD for years. Others are included in our strategic plan and are well underway. And some are in various stages of implementation depending on the resources available.
Other ideas being suggested may be well-intentioned but are detrimental to public safety, and those advocating for them seem to lack understanding of the law enforcement profession. Take qualified immunity for example. If a person has been led to believe that qualified immunity means that police officers can’t be held accountable, then I can understand why people might be opposed to it. Qualified immunity does not protect police officers who act outside of the law or outside of their established training and procedures. It will not protect officers who commit criminal acts. Qualified immunity will not protect the former police officers in Minneapolis. Qualified immunity does protect police officers (and teachers and other government employees) of goodwill who perform their duties to the best of their ability from personal civil liability.
Policing is a complex field. We appreciate those who are willing to learn and work alongside us as we work toward continuous improvement. As a department that believes in community-oriented policing, this is what we strive for.
Over the past months, we have spoken with a great number of citizens. We have welcomed their feedback. We appreciate those who have been willing to share their thoughts and ideas with us while also allowing us to educate and provide context. We have been able to explain misconceptions and why some suggestions are ill-informed, damaging to the public, and even dangerous for police officers and the community. We have also often been able to share successes, find common ground and build new relationships.
In the coming weeks, IFPD will give a detailed response to the most recent ideas and proposals that are being advocated for here locally. Our intent is to share what ideas are already in place at IFPD, where we have common ground and also provide education where needed.
The police officers and employees of IFPD are grateful for this incredible community. It is our honor to protect and serve the people here. We are proud to be police officers. We are proud of the great contribution that policing makes to our community, state and nation. This is a better place because of our police officers. This is a better place because of the members of the public who work alongside us to ensure Idaho Falls is a community we can all be proud of.